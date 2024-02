Nearly a thousand people took to the streets of Milan to denounce the construction of infrastructure for the Milan-Cortina Games. The protests were a warning of the potential negative impact on the mountains and the cost of housing in Italian cities.

A thousand demonstrators and activists took to the streets of Milan last Saturday to protest against the construction of infrastructure for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games, including the controversial bobsleigh track for the event. The march was organised by the pressure group Unsustainable Games Committee. It is a network of hiking groups, environmental activists, heritage associations and left-wing political movements. The march argues that the event will have a negative impact on the environment in Italy's mountains and on the cost of housing in Milan. They have organised other smaller protests over the past week.

"I'm here to defend the environment from an unsustainable model of development," said Simona Antonioli, a 29-year-old nurse, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

The protest was organised by the pressure group Unsustainable Games Committee. GETTY IMAGES

"The mountains are increasingly becoming the prey of speculators. We want more protection there too".

The Italian government announced earlier this month that the bobsleigh track for the Games would be built in Cortina d'Ampezzo, despite opposition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The announcement came after organisers said the sliding events would be held outside Italy.

There has been a controversy over the construction of the bobsleigh track. The IOC said the €82m (£88.6m) project might not be ready in time for the extensive testing required before the Games. It also said it would be of little long-term benefit to local residents.

They argue that the environmental impact on the mountains will be irreversible. GETTY IMAGES

Italian contractor Pizzarotti has 13 months to build the 1,445-metre track. It has 16 bends and requires complex cooling systems. "The mountains are not an amusement park," said protester Alberto Di Monte, 38. "Turning the mountains into a track means having the wrong idea about mountains," he added. Across northern Italy, as well as in Milan and Cortina, the Winter Olympics will take place.

Big questions surround the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics exactly 2 years before the next Winter Games (from @AP) https://t.co/BQDM6j4Ds2 — Andrew Dampf (AP) (@AndrewDampf) February 6, 2024

Some of the protesters pointed out that some of the projects still on the table could be blocked. There are also serious doubts about whether there will be enough time to complete them before the Games. In fact, some Italian government officials have recently stated that it is not clear whether they will be ready in time. The delays in some of the projects are worrying.