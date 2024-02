The 2024 African Weightlifting Championships were held from 2-10 February in Ismailia, Egypt. The main star of the competition, Egypt's Karim Abokahla, the 2023 World Champion in the 96 kg category, did not disappoint the home crowd.

Abokahla competed in the 89 kg Olympic category and became African champion with an impressive total of 381 kg (170+211). With this result, Abokahla moved up to 7th place in the International Weightlifting Federation's Olympic rankings, ahead of Italy's Antonio Pizzolato and Armenia's Adnanik Karapetyan, and almost guaranteed himself a place at Paris 2024.

With this result, Abokahla could have won every weight category at the 2024 African Championships, as Algeria's Walid Bidani broke his own record in the men's super-heavyweight snatch with 223 kg, but failed all three attempts at 222 kg in the clean and jerk and couldn't get a total. Morocco's Boumar Bilal took the title in the +109 kg weight category with a total of 337 kg.

Egypt won nine gold medals at the championships and Tunisia finished second in the medal tally with four golds.

Women's competition at the African Championships 2024: Nadia Katbi (Algire, -45 kg), Rosina Randafiarison (Madagascar, -49 kg), Eya Aoudi (Tunisia, -55 kg), Lawal Rafiaru (Nigeria, -59 kg), Rahmouni Chaima (Tunisia, -64 kg), Joy Eze Ogbonne (Nigeria, -71 kg), Neama Said (Egypt, -76 kg), Sara Ahmed (Egypt, -81 kg), Fatma Ahmed (Egypt, -87 kg), Halima Abbas (Egypt, +87 kg).

Men's competition at the African Championships 2024Abdelrahman Ibrahim Mansour (Egypt, -61 kg), Akram Chekhchoukh (Tunisia, -67 kg), Karem Ben Hnia (Tunisia, -73 kg), Abdelrahman Younes Elsayed (Egypt, -81 kg), Karim Abokahla (Egypt, -89 kg), Ahmed Abuzira (Libya, -96 kg), Yasser Salem (Egypt, -102 kg), Ragab Abdella (Egypt, -109 kg), Boumar Bilal (Morocco, +109 kg).