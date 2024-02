Winning the 2023 IWGA Athlete of the Year Award has brought "great joy" to Conrrado Moscoso and his country, Bolivia. The double gold medallist at the 2023 Pan American Games is now motivated to achieve even greater goals in 2024.

After topping the final Athlete of the Year Award poll with no less than 75,300 votes in the final round, Moscoso says in an interview to 'The World Games' website: "The first place was very close, but I am very happy to have received the support of so many people. This recognition is a great motivation that makes me want to give everything for the 2024 season and make it more than perfect."

Racquetball is very popular in South America and the results show it, but the current IRF World Ranking leader dreams of more: "In my country and throughout the Americas, racquetball is very well known, and with this award, I am convinced that my sport and my country will get more and more recognition," Moscoso stressed. "My country and my community showed their support from the very beginning of the contest. The final round was very close. I tried to inform my supporters that I had been nominated and that they should help me make this dream a reality, because it depended more on them than on me. I waited very anxiously for the end of the voting, it was very exciting," confessed the 28-year-old.





"My parents are my driving force and my biggest motivation to this day. Thanks to them, I am who I am and what I have achieved. They lived this nomination with great joy, and even more with the knowledge that I was one of the best hopes for my sport. Above all, the support of my country and the racquetball community was everything to me," he stressed. Looking ahead to 2024, Moscoso said: "This award has definitely motivated me and made me more determined than ever to make this year even better than 2023. It is important to keep having fun, no matter how hard it gets, to keep believing in your dreams. No matter how far away they may seem, you should have to keep going. That is the only way to achieve your goals."

"I hope to build on this achievement and continue on the same exponential path. I hope to be able to compete at the IRF World Racquetball Championships, improve further in 2024 and qualify for The World Games Chengdu 2025 to give my best once again," remarked the Bolivian star. "Finally, I would like to thank the International Racquetball Federation and the International World Games Association for this opportunity, and most of all the racquetball fans and all of Bolivia for making this happen together," concluded Moscoso.

Moscoso is the best possible ambassador for racquetball. INSTAGRAM





The International World Games Association (IWGA) is a non-profit international sports organisation recognised and supported by the International Olympic Committee. The IWGA is made up of 38 international member sports federations.

It administers and promotes The World Games (TWG), a multi-sport event held every four years and featuring around 35 sports. The next edition of the TWG will take place in Chengdu, China, from 7 to 17 August 2025. 5,000 participants from more than 100 countries are expected to take part in this 12th edition. The last edition of The World Games was held in Birmingham, Alabama (USA).