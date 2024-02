The “Tigres del Licey” of the Dominican Republic will defend their title at the Baseball Caribbean Series in Miami on Friday in a new final against a Venezuelan team. This time their opponents will be the Tiburones de La Guaira.

The Dominican Republic continues to lead the Caribbean in baseball. Once again, the Tigres del Licey have one again reached the final of the Caribbean Series, becoming the fifth Dominican team to do so.

Such is their dominance that they have reached the final for the fifth year in a row, winning three of the last four tournaments. In 2020, Toros del Este were crowned the best in the Caribbean, in 2021 it was Águilas Cibaeñas, and last year it was Tigres del Licey who claimed the glory that they will try to extend this Friday from 20:00 local time (01:00 Saturday London time).

República Dominicana derrota a Panamá y ya tiene su 🎟️ para la FINAL de la #SerieDelCaribe #Miami2024🌴 este viernes 9 de febrero a las 8:00 pm en el @loandepotpark



Entradas en https://t.co/sk6tMYrSZH pic.twitter.com/4DnjWmdFSI — Serie del Caribe (@beisboldecaribe) February 8, 2024

The final was decided after Thursday's semi-finals. The Tigres defeated the Federales de Chiriquí of Panama 4-1, while the Tiburones beat the Curacao Suns 6-2. The Tigres del Licey will play in the final of the current edition in the state of Florida, USA. Last year, the Dominicans defeated the Leones del Caracas 3-0 in a match played at the Monumental Stadium in the Venezuelan capital.

Tigres del Licey, the most decorated team in the competition with 11 trophies, did not fare so well when it mattered most, finishing third in the final qualifying round with a record of three wins and three defeats.

¡SE LA LLEVÓ EL TIBURÓN! 🇻🇪 Venezuela se mete en la final de la #SerieDelCaribe #Miami2024🌴 pic.twitter.com/arZxLbhm58 — Serie del Caribe (@beisboldecaribe) February 9, 2024

One of those defeats came against second-placed Panama. In that match, the Dominicans gave their Central American rivals no chance from the first inning, when a single to centre field by Dawel Lugo allowed Gustavo Núñez to open the scoring on his 36th birthday.

The other finalists are Tiburones de La Guaira, who defeated Curacao Suns 6-2 and will figth for their first Caribbean title. The Tiburones kept their composure to overcome the two early runs from Curacao, an unexpected guest in this semi-final.

Brothers Jurickson and Juremy Profar scored the runs in the first and fourth innings as the Tiburones responded strongly to prevent Curacao from pulling off an upset like they did against Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas on Wednesday.

Ramón Flores hit a single to centre field to put Venezuela on the scoreboard for the first time. The Tiburones still had two men in scoring position, and Flores and Wilson Ramos put them ahead on the scoreboard after a single by Luis Torrens.

The final of the Caribbean's premier tournament kicks off this Friday at 20:00 local time. Ahead of the grand final (15:00), the third-place play-off will pit the Panamanians against the Curacaoans, who have already claimed the title of revelation with their performance in the 66th edition of the Caribbean Baseball Series.