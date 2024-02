The Executive Committee (ExCo) of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) met for the first time in Madrid on 6 February. The meeting was hosted by the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE). EOC President Spyros Capralos and the members of the ExCo welcomed COE President Alejandro Blanco to the meeting. They thanked him and Secretary General Victoria Cabezas, who is a member of the ExCo, for their hospitality.

The meeting discussed the success of the four multi-sport events organised by the EOC in 2023, highlighted by the Deloitte report on the European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023, which has enabled the EOC to start 2024 in a sound financial position.

The meeting was to discuss the EOC's future plans. EOC

A delegation from Istanbul, Turkey also attended the ExCo. They presented their plans to host the 2027 edition, the fourth edition of Europe's premier multi-sport event. President Capralos thanked the delegation for attending. He also praised the city as a potential host.

The EOC President said: "That a city like Istanbul is ready to host the fourth edition in 2027 is a sign of the prestige of the European Games and the success of last year's event. In today's world, it is very difficult to attract candidates to host multi-sport events. However, Istanbul has shown that it has the necessary infrastructure to host the Games and would welcome the benefits it would bring to the city. We look forward to visiting Istanbul for further discussions."

🤝 La casa del deporte español ha tenido el placer de acoger el primer Comité Ejecutivo de 2024 de @The_EOC.



❤️ ¡Bienvenidos a vuestra casa!



❤️ Welcome to your home! pic.twitter.com/bZyVsXniWV — Comité Olímpico Español (@COE_es) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Istanbul's General Director of Sport, İzzet Renay, said: "Istanbul is ready to host the European Games in 2027. We want to build on the fantastic success that the EOC has overseen in the previous three editions. Our city is a city of sport. We already have the key infrastructure in place to host a successful and sustainable event. It was a pleasure to present this to the EOC Executive Committee. We look forward to welcoming them to Istanbul to discuss our plans further.

Spyros Capralos, President of the EOC, and Alejandro Blanco, President of the Spanish Olympic Committee. EOC

The Madrid meeting also gave the ExCo time to consider future plans for 2024 and how the EOC will continue to lead the European Olympic Movement as the Olympic Games return to the continent for the first time in 12 years and all the opportunities that the Games bring.

President Capralos said: "The Olympic Games are back in Europe. We are delighted that Europe is maintaining its position at the top of the medals table. This has been demonstrated in competition after competition, including the recent Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. In Paris, we hope to win more than 40% of the medals. This shows that Europe continues to invest in sport and that the medals of each of its great athletes belong to their entire country".

There were other items on the agenda at the meeting. These included the recruitment of the EOC's first CEO, changes to the General Assembly format to help modernise the event and plans for the Paris 2024 European House.

🤝 El Comité Ejecutivo de @The_EOC se reúne en el COE



🏡 El Comité Olímpico Europeo ha celebrado en la sede del Comité Olímpico Español su primer Comité Ejecutivo del 2024. La reunión, inaugurada por el presidente del COE, @COE_Presidente, ha estado presidida por… pic.twitter.com/SdXaPdyebn — Comité Olímpico Español (@COE_es) February 6, 2024

The ExCo received important updates on the preparations for the 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter and Summer Festivals and the 2027 Bid Candidates.

President Capralos concluded by saying: "We've had an excellent and productive meeting here in Madrid. I am very satisfied with the post-2023 situation of the EOC. This leaves us in a solid financial position for the start of 2024 and ready to take advantage of the return of the Olympic Games to Europe. Our optimism and excitement is further enhanced by the imminent confirmation of our new CEO and the exciting prospect of an outstanding bid for the 2027 European Games".

Capralos concluded by thanking the Spanish Olympic Committee for its "support and commitment to European sport". He also thanked the EOC for its hospitality.