The success of the inaugural event in Rotterdam (Netherlands) in 2023 in this multi-sport event for para-athletes has motivated Germany and Turkey to compete for the right to host and organise the second edition scheduled for 2027. The Turkish National Paralympic Committee has submitted its bid, confirming Turkey's strong commitment to promoting Para sports. Germany has also officially submitted its bid, demonstrating the determination and enthusiasm of its national authorities.

One thousand five hundred athletes across 10 Para sports were competing at European Para Championships 2023.





Eric Kersten, Founder of the European Para Championships, expressed his great satisfaction with the strong bids presented and believes that Para sports will be significantly improved across Europe: "These bids show Europe's active efforts and firm commitment to compete for the honour of hosting and increasing the visibility of Para sports on the international stage".

The final decision on who will host in 2027 will be taken by the European Para Championships Organisation, which will work with the European Paralympic Committee and various international sports federations to carefully identify the most suitable candidate to host the 2027 Championships.

Raymon Blondel, President of the European Paralympic Committee, said: "The European Para Championships are a cornerstone for the development of Para sport in Europe and it's encouraging to see its bright future, growth and development secured by these bids.

Both countries have demonstrated their commitment to the development of Para sport across the continent and promise an exciting road ahead for the athletes, staff and federations involved".

Currently, the organisation's primary objective is to find the best host, with the advancement of Para sport at the highest level at the forefront. To achieve this, it is committed to maintaining a transparent selection process and ensuring that vital information reaches the Para sport community. The coming months promise more clarity and anticipation, setting the stage for another remarkable showcase of Para sport excellence.

History on the European Para Championships:

The European Para Championships is a multisport event held every four years and is organised in a major European city the year before the Paralympic Games. In 2023, the European Championships featured ten different parasports organised simultaneously in the host city of Rotterdam from 8-20 August 2023.

At the event, 1,500 Paralympic athletes from forty-five European countries competed to become European Champions, some earning Paralympic Qualifying Points and even direct qualification for Paris 2024.