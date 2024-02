World Para Swimming (WPS) and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) have announced that Singapore will host the 12th edition of the World Para Swimming Championships in October 2025.





Singapore will host the highest-level Para Swimming event outside the Paralympic Games from 3-9 October 2025, marking a significant milestone in Asia as it will be the first time in history that the event will be held on the world's most populous continent. The premier Paralympic swimming event for 2025 will be hosted at the prestigious OCBC Aquatic Centre within the Singapore Sports Hub from 3-9 October 2025. This event will coincide with Singapore's 60th anniversary celebrations, and the World Para Swimming Championships will serve as a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, the organisation said.

All together behind the realisation to host the World Para Swimming Championships Singapore 2025. SDSC





Craig Nicholson, Head of World Para Swimming, said: "We are delighted to announce that next year's World Championships will be held in Singapore, the first time the competition has been held in Asia. This is an important milestone for our sport and a testament to the growth of Para Swimming in the country and the region. Singapore will host the Citi Para Swimming World Series for the first time in 2019, and since then we have had the opportunity to see first-hand the great work of the Singapore Disability Sports Council in providing opportunities and breaking down barriers for people with disabilities in society.

"We look forward to working with the SDSC and its partners to welcome the world's best Para swimmers to the OCBC Aquatic Centre in 2025," the World Para Swimming leader added.

Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang, President of the SDSC, said, "We envision this landmark event to propel Singapore onto the global stage as a country committed to empowering people of all abilities. With the generous support of Sport Singapore and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, we aim to reach out to more Singaporeans through the awareness and partnerships that this event will foster.

The 12th edition of the World Paralympic Swimming Championships will be held in Singapore from 3-9 October 2025. SDSC





"The 2025 World Para Swimming Championships promise to be an unforgettable celebration of diversity, athleticism and community."

Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu expressed her delight at the Southeast Asian city-state being chosen to host the event: "I never imagined that we would be able to showcase Para Swimming at this level in Singapore. To know that it would be in a world-class pool, with the best Para swimmers in the world competing right here on our small island, is truly surreal".