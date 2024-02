Thai organisers are preparing for the January 2026 event in Korat, a city about 300 kilometres from the capital Bangkok. The Games will feature 19 different sports for people with disabilities. It will also be the most attended edition.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025 is set to break all records for participation and number of sports for people with disabilities. The event will be held from 20-26 January 2026 in Korat, a city about 300 kilometres from the Thai capital Bangkok. It will feature 19 sports, surpassing the previous best of 16 at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur. It will be the second time the Games have been held in Thailand. The last time was 18 years ago.

Preparations are already underway. Athletes and officials from the 11 Southeast Asian nations will take part. At a recent tripartite meeting between the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and the Korat 2025 Games stakeholders, including the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Thailand, the 19 sports that will complete the extensive programme prepared for the Korat 2025 Games were announced.





The event was attended by the heads of each institution: APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai, APSF Secretary General Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan, NPC Thailand President Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi, APSF Vice President and Sports Chairman Walter Torres and key members of the APSF Secretariat.

The meeting discussed the proposals submitted through the Expression of Interest (EOI) process initiated by the APSF Secretariat. The EOI was created and facilitated to gather the various plans, objectives and concerns of the parties that will facilitate the organisation of the ASEAN Para Games

The meeting went even further and also discussed proposals for sports for the next two editions after the Korat 2025 Games, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur in 2027 and Singapore in 2029.

Also present at the meeting were NPC Malaysia Secretary General Datuk R. Subramaniam (representing Malaysia) and NPC Singapore President Dr. Teo-Koh Sock Miang.

In terms of sports and venues, although not yet finalised, Thailand has offered to host competitions in archery, para-athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, para-cycling, football 5-a-side, CP football, goalball, judo, para-powerlifting, shooting, para-swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, e-eports, and wheelchair fencing.

An unprecedented programme. However, the inclusion of another sport, tenpin bowling, however, is subject to final approval by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) due to venue issues.

APSF Secretary General Dr. Wandee Tosuwan said: "The preliminary meeting was held specifically to deliberate and discuss the results of our EOI exercise. For now, it's a positive start, and there will be further engagement and meetings with the organisers and member countries to ensure that preparations are on track. NPC Thailand has also given us with clearer feedback on the proposed number of sports and other aspects of the preparations. The matter will be further discussed and brought to the attention of the APSF Executive Committee as well as the Board of Governors."

ASEAN has been the governing body of the Paralympic Movement in Southeast Asia for 23 years, with 10 member nations making up the organisation, and one of its main objectives is to coordinate these ASEAN Para Games, which will be held in Thailand for the 13th time. This competition is a biennial multi-para event held after each Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) for athletes with disabilities from ASEAN member countries.