The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has suspended Shooting Paralympian Grzegorz Klos for a period of 12 months for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code.

The athlete provided an In-Competition urine sample during the Mixed 10 Air Rifle Prone SH-VI event at the Al Ain 2022 World Shooting Para Sport Championships on 11 November 2022 which yielded an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for a Prohibited Substance. The substance was Timolol. The substance is included in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List for 2022 under the P1 class of beta-blockers.

The source of the AAF was a prescribed medication, Combigan eye drops. The athlete was taking this medication for a diagnosed medical condition. The athlete voluntarily accepted a Provisional Suspension on 6 February 2023 pending resolution. The athlete accepted the commission of the ADRV, and the consequences proposed by the IPC. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for 12 months from 6 February 2023 to 5 February 2024.

The results obtained by the athlete in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle prone SH-VI competition at the Al Ain 2022 World Shooting Para Sport Championships are disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. As a result of his disqualification from the Mixed 10m Air Rifle prone SH-VI competition at the Al Ain World Championships, Croatia’s Fran Skracic, the original bronze medallist, will now be awarded the silver medal. Bronze will now go to Finland’s Esko Karmala.

All results obtained by the athlete in the Al Ain 2022 World Shooting Para Sport Championships were also disqualified, with all of the resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. All results obtained by the athlete from the date the sample was collected until the commencement of the Provisional Suspension were also disqualified, with all resulting Consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.