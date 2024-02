The capitals of Paraguay and Peru are the two candidates to replace Barranquilla as the host of the 20th Pan American Games scheduled for 2027. The vote will take place at the Assembly in March.

Panam Sports, the organization responsible for the Pan American Games, ratified the irrevocable resolution to revoke the hosting rights for the upcoming Pan American Games due to systematic breaches on 3 January. Beyond the controversy surrounding this decision and the government's attempts, led by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, to regain the games, the fact remains that Colombia has lost the Pan American Games.



An old saying in South America is "Out with the old, in with the new." In this case, Asunción quickly volunteered to succeed Barranquilla, earning criticism from all corners in Colombia. Subsequently, Lima, more cautious, expressed interest in hosting, making it clear that this was contingent on the confirmation of Colombia's sanctions and loss of hosting rights.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional on 26 July 26 2019 in Lima. GETTY IMAGES

Speculation arose about other potential candidate cities. The South American economic giant, Sao Paulo, was one option, and Guadalajara in Mexico was another. However, none of these possibilities materialized. The only contenders were from Paraguay and Peru. The Pan American Sports Organization (ODEPA) – also known as Panam Sports – has its candidates defined for the selection of the host city for the next edition of the Pan American and Parapan American Games: Lima and Asunción, each with its pros and cons.

Lima's main advantage is that it successfully hosted the Games in 2019 and could leverage the infrastructure from that event. It aligns with the principles advocated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding sustainability and, above all, viability.

"Lima is a reality, not a promise" is the slogan of the Peruvian Olympic Committee (COP). In contrast to Colombia, where there was never strong support from the former president Duarte or the current president Gustavo Petro, Lima quickly garnered political backing from key leaders in the capital and the central government.

LIMA Y ASUNCIÓN SON LAS CIUDADES CANDIDATAS PARA LOS JUEGOS PANAMERICANOS 2027. 🏟️



Las capitales de Paraguay 🇵🇾 y Perú 🇵🇪 postularon oficialmente y entre ellas saldrá la ciudad sede que albergará los XX Juegos Panamericanos de la historia. pic.twitter.com/32d5kIqhit — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) February 1, 2024

Initially, the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima expressed support for the candidacy, and later, the president of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, gave her approval. Thus, the COP submitted the candidacy to ODEPA for Lima to be the host.

In addition to Lima, Asunción was the other city that presented its bid before the January 2024 deadline and fulfilled all the requirements. Panam Sports officially endorsed only Lima and Asunción, both of which met all the criteria set by the regional sports body.

"We are very pleased with the candidacy of these two great cities in our continent. Both complied within the stipulated deadline with the requirements requested in this process, and in March, the General Assembly will have the opportunity to vote for the one they consider the best," highlighted Neven Ilic, the current president of Panam Sports.

Asuncion dressed up in celebration for what became the most significant sporting event in its history. GETTY IMAGES

"The capitals of Paraguay and Peru officially submitted their bids, and one of them will be selected to host the XX Pan American Games in history. The extraordinary General Assembly will take place on 12 March, where the election will be held," Panam Sports informed.

According to the mentioned document, representatives from each candidate city will have to make a 40-minute presentation at the March 2024 Assembly, and after that, the voting will take place among all member countries.

Regarding the chances of each city, Asunción had an advantage at the beginning of the year as the first city to firmly submit its candidacy after the process opened on January 5. However, Lima emerged as a strong competitor, having not only hosted the Games just five years ago but also managing the sports complexes left by the Lima 2019 Pan American Games through the 'Legacy Project.'

¡ASU2022, El Gran Evento! 🎆



Podes revivir el documental del evento multideportivo más grande de la historia en Paraguay, en nuestro canal de YouTube



🔗 En el siguiente enlace https://t.co/7R9uWwDAoN #ASU2022#ElSueñoCumplido pic.twitter.com/eSXdiqVX7U — Asunción 2022 (@asu2022oficial) December 27, 2022

On the contrary, Asunción lacks prior experience in organizing the Pan American and Parapan American Games. It has never organized such an event in history, and despite good intentions, time is pressing to build the necessary infrastructure to host the world's most significant sporting event, second only to the Olympic Games.

As a positive factor, Asunción can point to the successful hosting of the 2022 South American Games, where 15 countries participated for 15 days in the Paraguayan capital in October of that year.