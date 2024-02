Shirine Boukli, Faiza Mokdar and Luka Mkheidze delighted the home crowds on the first day of the Judo Paris Grand Slam 2024.

Boukli and top seed Assunta Scutto (Italy) were among the contenders for the gold medal in women’s 48 kg weight category. But the Italian lost her semifinal bout to Japan’s Wakana Koga. In the close battle between the two bronze medalists from the 2023 World Championship Koga was a little bit stronger. She went to the final, but it was Boukli who won the final with a golden score. Scutto and Laura Martinez Abelenda from Spain took home the bronze medals.

Mokdar managed to break the Canadian dominance in women’s 57 kg weight category. While everybody was expecting a Canadian final between Worlds two top seeds, Christa Deguchi and Jessica Klimkait, the young French made a statement first defeating former world champion and Olympic medalist Klimkait with golden score and then bringing down Deguchi with a quick ippon. Mokdar defeated both Canadian superstars, and that means that the Olympic race between Deguchi and Klimkait continues.

Klimkait then defeated Kosovo’s Olympic champ Nora Gjakova in the bronze medal contest. France N1 Sarah Leonie Cysique was the second bronze medalist.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Luka Mkheidze won the close battle in the final of men’s 60 kg weight category. His opponent Harim Lee from Korea grabbed his opponent below the belt and was penalised with shido during extra time. The victory with a golden score brought the gold medal to the French. Taiki Nakamura from Japan and Francisco Garrigos from Spain won the bronze medals.

Podium of the men's 60 kg weight category at the Paris Grand Slam 2024 © IJF

Another Olympic champion from Kosovo Distria Krasniqi had a better day than her teammate. Krasniqi reached the final of women’s 52 kg weight category where she defeated Great Britain’s Chelsie Giles with waza-ari. Ariane Toro Soler from Spain and Kisumi Omori from Japan took third place.

Two time world champion and reigning world silver medalist Joshiro Maruyama was one of the top stars in the men's 66 kg weight category but it was his teammate Takeshi Takeoka who took the gold medal. In the final bout between two Japanese Takeoka scored waza-ari in extra time and took the victory with the golden score. And let’s not forget that the reigning Olympic and World champion in this weight category is also Japanese - Hifumi Abe.

The bronze medal bout between two former teammates from Mongolia National team Narmandakh Bayanmunkh and Baskhuu Yondonperenlei, ended with the victory of Bayanmunkh who is representing UAE now. The other gold medal went to Spain’s David Garcia Torne.