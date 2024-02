ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa is shaping up to be a big one, with one semi-final spot still up for grabs. It will be a battle between Pakistan, who are currently in a better position to reach the semi-finals, and Bangladesh, who still have a chance of overtaking them.





Three of the four semi-finalists for the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 were decided on Friday, leaving just one place in contention on the final day of the Super Six in South Africa. Australia, South Africa and India have all booked their places in the semi-finals, with the race for the fourth and final knockout berth to be decided when Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Benoni on Saturday.

Stakes high at #U19WorldCup 😲



What needs to happen for Pakistan and Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals of the tournament when the two meet in their Super Six clash in Benoni on Saturday 👀 https://t.co/RNLVZk8sln — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2024





Pakistan are the front-runners as they currently sit second in Group 1, but Bangladesh can still leapfrog them with a convincing win in this much-anticipated clash. With Pakistan currently enjoying a two-point advantage over Bangladesh and a decent net run rate (+1.064 compared to +0.348), Stuart Law's team knows they need to register a significant win to surpass their Asian counterpart. While the exact equation required for Bangladesh to surpass Pakistan will depend largely on who bats first and how many runs are scored, Bangladesh is likely to need to win by more than 51 runs if they bat first or chase their target within 38.3 overs if they bat second.

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their all-important #U19WorldCup Super Six clash 👀



In the other two games of the day, Ireland and England will bat first 🏏#PAKvBAN #NZvIRE #ENGvZIMhttps://t.co/4NjNOmyy7R — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2024

Any result other than a comfortable win for Bangladesh will see Pakistan secure the final semi-final berth, with second place in Group 1 the most likely outcome for Saad Baig's side. If Pakistan hold on and finish second in Group 1, they will face Australia in the semi-finals. The three-time champions finished top of Group 2 and are unbeaten in the competition so far. Hosts South Africa, who finished second in Group 2, will face the top team from Group 1 in the semi-finals, with reigning champions India the most likely opponents.