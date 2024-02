A change to the final dates of the 20th Mediterranean Games, with the Opening Ceremony on 21 August and the Closing Ceremony on 3 September 2026, has been announced by the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games in collaboration with the Taranto 2026 Organising Committee..

The decision to change the dates of the Games was mainly motivated by climatic considerations. This is due to the prevailing weather conditions in the region during the summer. The aim is to provide the best possible conditions for the competition and after thorough scientific calculations and research, the chosen period has been identified as optimal.

The timing of the Mediterranean Games will also ensure that there are no clashes with other major international sporting events, in particular the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This strategic timing will allow top athletes to participate in the most important event for the Mediterranean countries. It will also allow National Olympic Committees to put together competitive delegations and International Federations to organise prestigious games.

During the Executive Board meeting in Tirana in December 2023, these dates were one of two options presented to the Organising Committee. They were provisionally approved in the report of the Coordination Commission.

ICMG President Davide Tizzano congratulated the new President of the Taranto 2026 Organising Committee, Massimo Ferrarese, who underlined the commitment of the Italian government to the excellent organisation of the Mediterranean Games 2026.



For this reason, the Taranto 2026 Organising Committee has already received €150 million and a further €125 million will be allocated in the future for the construction of the new Olympic swimming pool and the renovation of the football stadium and the nautical centre.