Volleyball Australia has announced international sports administrator Jenny Mann as Chief Executive Officer of the Adelaide 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Jenny Mann will lead the event having recently served as General Manager Acquisitions and Development for the South Australian Tourism Commission and brings a wealth of experience having worked with the International Olympic Committee, the Beijing World Athletics Championships, the Adelaide 2015 World Duathlon Championships and as a Global Sports Advisor for the Los Angeles Times.

Volleyball Australia President, Craig Carracher, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jenny as the CEO of the Adelaide World Championships, which will be the largest beach volleyball tournament ever held in the Southern Hemisphere. Her extensive experience of working on international sporting events, coupled with her strong passion for Adelaide and South Australia, made her the right person for the role."

The President of Volleyball Australia, Craig Carracher, in the centre of the picture. ASIA VOLLEYBALL

"We have seen the power that major sporting events such as the FIFA Women's World Cup can have in Australia, bringing together fans, participants and local communities to celebrate the very best that sport has to offer. The Beach World Championships will bring the best volleyball players down under, put the sport on the map and use the green and gold runway to the 2032 Olympic Games," he stressed.

"With just under two years to go until the event in Adelaide, Jenny will hit the ground running as we look to energise our volleyball community and excite Australia for this iconic event that will take centre stage under the Eiffel Tower at this year's Olympic Games in Paris," Carracher remarked.

Jenny Mann, who takes up the role this week, said she was thrilled to be working together with Volleyball Australia to build out an event that can create a real legacy for the sport at grassroots and elite level.

Jenny Mann, CEO of the Adelaide 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships. VOLLEYBALL AUSTRALIA

"I am very excited to take on this role to maximise the opportunities that the Beach Volleyball World Championships will bring to Adelaide and Australia. Beach Volleyball is synonymous with Australians and to have the sport's biggest tournament since the Sydney 2000 Olympics being held in Adelaide is incredible," he explained.

"It will be great to lead an experienced event team and work with our stakeholders in Volleyball Australia, FIVB, Volleyball World and the South Australian Government, to make the 2025 World Championships the biggest yet. The aim will be to use this event to raise the profile of beach volleyball both here at home and internationally, and also to lay a strong foundation leading for the 2032 Olympic Games," Mann concluded.