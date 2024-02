The National Olympic Commitees "Clean Sport Education Guide" for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is a resource developed by the International Testing Agency (ITA) in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and with the support of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Athletes and their supporters must be equipped with the knowledge they need to protect themselves from doping and that's why this guide is designed to help NOCs participating in the upcoming Olympic Games to educate their athletes and Athlete Support Personnel (ASPs) about clean sport in preparation for the event.

NOCs, in cooperation with the National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) and National Federations (NFs), have a special responsibility around major events to educate the athletes selected to participate in the Games and their ASPs.

The WADA International Standard for Education promotes the principle that athletes and their ASPs should be educated prior to their arrival at a Major Event. As consistent clean sport education is essential throughout an athlete's career, the ITA's NOC Clean Sport Education Guide for Paris 2024 supports these pre-Games efforts to educate and protect athletes.

Benjamin Cohen is the International Testing Agency General Director.

Benjamin Cohen, ITA General Director, stressed: "Providing educational resources and activities prior to the Games is an additional measure to ensure the well-being of all athletes involved, raise awareness of doping control procedures and provide a solid foundation of fair play for Paris 2024. We thank the IOC and WADA for their valuable support in this initiative and hope that the NOCs will find this guide useful in their preparations."

"As the body charged with delivering an independent anti-doping programme in Paris on behalf of the IOC, it is imperative that we uphold the integrity of the event, not only through testing, but in all facets of clean sport."

The guide has been developed specifically for NOCs, but is available to all organisations to support the principle that an athlete's first experience of anti-doping should be through education rather than testing.

Cooperation and collaboration are essential for clean sport and the ITA would like to thank Anti-Doping Denmark (ADD), the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), the Doping Authority of the Netherlands (Dopingautoriteit), Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ), the Slovenian Anti-Doping Organisation (SLOADO), NADA Germany, the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) and the Southeast Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (SEARADO) for their contributions to the guidebook.

The International Olympic Committee aims for the cleanest Games ever. GETTY IMAGES

The ITA has also worked with WADA and the IOC to create a special online training course for athletes and coaches wishing to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The course is available on WADA's Anti-Doping Education and Learning (ADEL) platform and was launched in October 2023.

The organisation will also continue to offer free monthly webinars on various clean sport topics to all athletes, ASPs, coaches and other interested parties. A special edition on the Paris 2024 Anti-Doping Programme will be held on 30 May 2024 and registration is now open and available here. The archive of previous editions of the webinars can be found here.

About the ITA

The International Testing Agency (ITA) is an independent international organisation that manages comprehensive anti-doping programmes for International Federations, Major Event Organisers and any other organisation that requests assistance or cooperation to enhance its efforts to promote clean sport. The ITA conducts its activities in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code, without any real or perceived conflict of interest, with the primary objective of protecting the integrity of sport and athletes worldwide.