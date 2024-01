Ice hockey took centre stage on Day 11 at Gangwon 2024. Sweden defeated Japan 4-0 in the final. Germany took bronze after beating Switzerland 3-1 in the consolation final. Finland took bronze in the men's competition. They now await the grand final between the Czech Republic and the United States.

Medal-clinching ice hockey action continued on Day 11 of the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. It was also the turn of the freestyle and Nordic combined events, and the last round of eliminations before the curling finals. In women's ice hockey, Sweden won the gold medal. They defeated Japan 4-0 in the final. Celebrating winning the Gold Medal was spectacular. The Swedish girls played a flawless tournament. They deserve all the glory. Earlier in the day, the bronze medal match was also close. Germany won 3-1 over Switzerland.

The men's bronze medal match was the first to be played. Canada and Finland surprisingly came from behind to beat Canada 5-4. Canada squandered a 3-0 lead and lost to Finland on penalties. The Czech Republic will take on the United States in the grand final.

Medals were awarded in the freestyle and freeski halfpipe events in both the men's and women's categories. In the women's competition, Yishan Liu (China) dominated the field to take gold. She scored an unbeatable 92.25 points. Her compatriot Zihan Chen came the closest. She took silver with a score of 83.75.

The bronze went to Kathryn Gray from the United States. She scored 79.25. In the men's competition, Luke Harold once again demonstrated his high level of performance. He left no room for his rivals and took the gold medal with a score of 94.15. New Zealand's Finley Ives Melville took silver with 92.50. Alan Bornet (Switzerland) took bronze with 85.00.

On Day 12, the penultimate day of competition at Gangwon 2024, the medals were awarded in the Nordic combined event. This was the mixed team 4x3.3 kilometre cross-country relay. Finland (34:09.0) was the top team, just ahead of Slovenia (34:23.6) and Italy (34:32.4), who took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Italy, who still lead the overall medal tally at Gangwon 2024, added another bronze on a day when they maintained their lead over France and Germany, who also took a bronze. With only one day of competition left, it seems likely that the Italians will finish as the top country on the overall medals table. They have already surpassed themselves and have more gold medals than in previous editions of the Youth Olympic Games, where they only won five.

There is one more day of curling competition to go, but on Day 11 the following results were registered:



Mixed doubles

Group A: Czech Republic-Korea: 7-5, Canada-Great Britain: 6-7

Group B: USA-Slovenia: 12-0, Ukraine-Qatar: 12-8

Group C: New Zealand-China: 4-12, Brazil-Turkey: 5-10, Japan-Latvia: 5-4

Group D: Kazakhstan-Denmark: 5-4





Quarterfinals: China-Sweden (Ongoing) Great Britain-Germany (Ongoing) Czech Republic-USA (Ongoing) Japan-Denmark (Ongoing)





The medal table stands as follows:

Italy, 8 golds and 19 medals

Germany, 8 golds and 17 medals;

France, 7 golds and 17 medals

China, 6 golds and 18 medals

Austria, 5 golds and 16 medals.