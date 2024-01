The French police assigned to the security of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have secured an extra payment for their services amidst widespread protests and trade union mobilizations seeking better salary conditions.





The French police working at the Paris Olympics will receive a one-time payment of up to €1,900, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday, as part of a significant public salary agreement aimed at appeasing the unions.

Various public sector workers in France, including security forces, nurses, and train drivers, are pushing for an additional payment for giving up their holidays in July and August during the Games to accommodate the millions of tourists and fans expected in France, especially in Paris and surrounding areas.

In this context, the trade union "Confédération Générale du Travail" (CGT), representing Paris metro personnel, announced on Monday that it had notified possible strikes, even during the summer, as part of their strategies to obtain salary increases and bonuses for their members.

The maximum of €1,900 agreed with the police follows two days of protests in January and would be higher than initially suggested by the Ministry of the Interior, although not all officers are expected to reach that amount, receiving a lower figure.

Paris Prefect of police Laurent Nunez greets President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tony Estanguet. GETTY IMAGES





In this regard, "The bonus will vary according to each individual's situation," said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin in a letter to the officers shared with AFP.

France will host its third Olympic Games since the opaque 1900 Olympics, which historians consider an organizational failure. The French had a successful organizational comeback in 1924. Hence, France takes the mistakes of the past seriously and aims for a complication-free Olympic Games to leave a lasting impression on the world for decades.

Moreover, it is an opportune moment to showcase the French brand globally, encompassing gastronomy, tourism, sports, and even politics.

Policemen from the River Brigade (Brigade Fluviale) patrol on a boat on the Seine river, in front of the Louvres' museum in Paris. GETTY IMAGES





Organizers are well aware that protests are likely during the months leading up to the competition, as major events like these often become a platform for grievances. The world's eyes are on France, and no politician would want to bear the political cost of not resolving union issues that could disrupt normal civic life and tarnish the country's image—an outcome no French citizen would forgive.

It is worth recalling that France has witnessed several anti-government protests in recent years, including the "Yellow Vests" in 2018, massive strikes against pension reforms last year, urban riots in June 2023, and most recently, the farmers' strike blocking strategic roads around Paris.

Regarding security, around 35,000 security forces will be prohibited from taking vacations and will be on duty every day during the Olympics, which will officially commence on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony, held for the first time outside a closed stadium. The events will run until August 11, marking the conclusion of the 33rd modern-era Olympic Games.