Germany added cross-country skiing gold to their medal tally with Jackob Elias Doch's performance. This boosted their chances of overtaking Italy on the medal tally at Gangwon 2024, after a day without results for the Italians. Mao Shimada's brilliant performance forced hosts Korea to settle for silver with Jia Shin at the Gangneung Ice Arena. The Korean athlete stayed with his team until the very end.

With eleven gold medals, Italy is close to winning the final medal tally, more than doubling its tally of five in the previous three editions of the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. On the 11th day of competition, however, Italy came away empty-handed.

They failed to pick up any more precious metals. However, their closest rivals, Germany, added a gold medal to their tally thanks to their absolute dominance in the 7.5 km classic cross-country skiing event. Jackob Elias Moch beat his teammate Jonas Mueller to show that Germany were the favourites in the competition. Elias Moch finished in 19:47.2 and Mueller in 19:52.6. The bronze medal went to Quentin Lespine of France. He finished in 19:54.1.

Nelli-Lotta Karppelin (Finland) took gold in the women's 7.5 km classic in 22:19.6. Agathe Margreither (France) took silver in 22:20.1, ahead of her compatriot Annette Coupat (France) in 22:32.2. For Nelli-Lotta Karppelin, it was her second gold for Finland in just 24 hours.

VIDEO NEWS RELEASE



Finland’s Nelli-Lotta Karppelin struck gold for a second time in 24 hours at the Winter Youth Olympic Games #Gangwon2024 with a win in the cross-country skiing 7.5km classic.



Footage & soundbites: https://t.co/TmDhaXVSpR@OlympicTeamFI I @FISCrossCountry pic.twitter.com/yc62pqrFYi — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) January 30, 2024

Next on the agenda was figure skating, where the equality of the competitors and the attractiveness of this spectator sport were a guarantee of spectacle. First of all, in the ice dance discipline, France came out on top with a very effective performance and a minimum of mistakes by the pair made up of Ambre Perrier-Gianesini and Samuel Blanc Klaperman 155.35 (62.39 rhythmic dance/92.96 free dance).

Ambre Perrier-Gianesini and Samuel Blanc Klaperman delivered a brilliant performance.

An unbeatable score for USA's Olivia Ilin/Dylan Cain 142.38 (57.46/84.92), who took silver ahead of Great Britain's Ashlie Slatter/Atl Ongay-Perez 140.16 (50.91/89.25).

The women's individual event was the focus of all eyes. Japan's Mao Shimada was the favourite. Her compatriot Yo Tagaki was also in contention, as was Korea's Jia Shin. Shimada lived up to expectations with a spectacular, dynamic performance, outperforming the Korean, who came close to gold but had to settle for a commendable silver at the Gangneung Ice Arena in front of her home crowd, who supported her until the very end.

All eyes were on Mao Shimada and she was no disappointment.

Shimada's score was 196.99 and Jia Shin's 191.83. Far away from the top two, who put on a beautiful sporting spectacle, the bronze went to another Japanese, Yo Tagaki, with 183.20 points.

The 11th day in Gangwon also saw the men's and women's normal hill training in the Nordic Combined as well as the curling qualifiers and the final stages of ice hockey. The finals for the medals are now set.

In mixed doubles curling, the day yielded these results:

Group A: Great Britain-Hungary. 8-4 Korea-Nigeria. 17-1 Canada-Czech Republic: 4-6

Group B: Ukraine-USA: 1-9 Qatar-Sweden: 1-13 Slovenia-Norway: 4-14

Group C: Japan-New Zealand: 11-2 Latvia-Brazil: (In progress) China-Turkey: (In progress)

Group D: Switzerland-Austria: 9-3 Denmark-Germany 9-4 China-Turkey: 13-4 Kazakhstan-Italy 10-2

In ice hockey, the semifinals ended as follows:

Women’s 6s-Team: Sweden-Germany: 6-1 Switzerland-Japan: 1-2

Men’s 6s-Team: Czech Republic-Finland: 3-1 Canada-United States: (In progress)

The medal table stands as follows:

Italy (8 golds) 17 medals

Germany (8) 11 medals

France (7) 17 medals

China (5) 16 medals

Austria (5) 16 medals

Korea (5) 15 medals