The PGA Tour on Sunday announced the 16 members who will serve on the Player Advisory Council in 2024, a pivotal year that will help shape the future of the tour at a controversial time when the LIV League is threatening the American tour's leadership.

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the LIV Golf or Super League Golf is a curious name, representing 54 in Roman numerals, the score if every hole on a par 72 course were birdied, and the number of holes to be played in LIV events (54 instead of 72).

To help develop the sport and live with this new adversary, the PGA Tour announced a 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2024 that will advise and consult with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

2024 Player Advisory Council:

-Sam Burns.

-Lanto Griffin.

-Nick Hardy.

-Brian Harman.

-Max Homa.

-Mackenzie Hughes.

-Keith Mitchell.

-Grayson Murray.

-Seamus Power.

-Scottie Scheffler.

-Adam Schenk.

-Kevin Streelman.

-Nick Taylor.

-Josh Teater.

-Justin Thomas.

-Camilo Villegas.

USA's Kevin Streelman and Colombia's Camilo Villegas have been selected by the Player Directors to run for the position of PAC Chairman in an election that closes on 27 February.

The leading vote-getter will replace Jordan Spieth on 1 January 2025 as a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board on 1 January 2025 for a three-year term (2025-27). He took over from Rory McIlroy at the end of November 2023.

Jordan Spieth will remain as Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board until 31 December 2024. GETTY IMAGES

The other Player Directors are Patrick Cantlay (2024-26), Peter Malnati (2023-25), Adam Scott (2024-26), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Tiger Woods. Returning council members are Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Streelman.

Among the issues facing the PGA Tour officials are the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund over a partnership involving the LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

In addition, the PGA Tour will start receiving investment from its new US-based partner, the Strategic Sports Group, as early as next week, Sportico reported on Friday.

The Fenway Sports Group and other US sports owners, including Steve Cohen of the New York Mets (MLB) and Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons (NFL), formed the consortium about helping to fund its new for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises.