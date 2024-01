Brasília is preparing to host both the World Aquatics High Diving World Cup and the Junior World Aquatics High Diving Championships this year.

The Brazilian capital will host two major events in 2024, following the high diving competitions at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha from 2-18 February 2024.

The world-renowned high divers will have another international, high-profile event on their calendar in 2024, taking place in Brasília from 11-13 October 2024.

"This year will be the first time we have in a World Aquatics event in Brazil, which is fantastic. I'm passionate about growing our sport and introducing it to new fans because I know they'll love it. So come and join us," said Constantin Popovici from Romania, the reigning men's platform diving world champion.

🇺🇸Delaney SCHNELL & Jessica PARRATTO with an amazing comeback secured bronze medal at the last World Championships 🤩 Will they be able to aim higher this time in Doha? #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/NaW6Zm028R — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) January 24, 2024

More than 50 of the world's best male and female high divers will gather in Brasília, a city built from scratch in the 1950s to become the capital of the South American giant, replacing Rio de Janeiro in October 1960. Additionally, Brasília is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and will play host to daring aquatic acrobats looking to qualify for the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Singapore in 2025.

Following the debut of high diving at the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona, the sport will be back at the 2025 World Championships. The High Diving World Championships will be the 24th time that Brazil has hosted a World Aquatics event. Husain Al-Musallam, President of World Aquatics, saig he was delighted that Brazil would be hosting a major high diving event for the first time.

Kazan (Russia) hosted the 16th FINA World Championships in 2015. GETTY IMAGES

"We couldn't be happier to bring the daredevil divers of World Aquatics to the fantastic city of Brasília. We know this exciting sport will provide intense entertainment for the people of the city and far beyond. The fact that a new host has come forward for 2024 shows how this sport is developing globally," he commented.

The Brasília World Cup will also host the Junior World Aquatics High Diving Championships. The events in Brasília will also serve as the inaugural Junior World Aquatics High Diving Championships. Junior divers aged 17-18 will compete from 15m, and divers aged 15-16 will do it from 12m.

🇧🇷Brasilia, Brazil 11-13 October set to host the World Aquatics #HighDiving World Cup 2024 🤩



More info - https://t.co/e05Zlzyl9L pic.twitter.com/zIyymSFOzH — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) January 26, 2024

Former world champion and current President of the High Diving Commission, Orlando Duque, is helping the next generation of high divers to progress in the sport.

"It has been incredible to take these young high divers under my wing. This sport resonates with younger athletes and has the potential to reach a much wider audience. The progression of dives that these athletes are taking on and executing is getting better and better. The World Cup athletes are showing what is currently possible, while these young guys and girls are pushing the sport forward to what is ultimately achievable diving from 27m and 20m above the water," said Duque.

USA's Rachelle Simpson competes at the 16th FINA World Championships in Kazan. GETTY IMAGES

"I couldn't be more excited about today's announcement," added Duque. "The High Diving World Cup 2024 season provides an ideal competition pathway from the World Aquatics Championships in Doha 2024 to Singapore 2025 while also bringing the next generation into closer contact with their high diving heroes."

FINA, the International Swimming Federation, has become World Aquatics following a vote at an Extraordinary Congress, continuing and building on the legacy of its 114-year history. It comprises 209 federations and is the governing body founded in 1908 that currently regulates five different aquatic disciplines: swimming, synchronised swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo.