The Executive Committee of the Dominican Olympic Committee (COD) has approved the acceptance of the resignations of six out of the 11 members in their executive positions. With less than half of its members remaining, the committee had no choice but to call for elections in order to comply with the provisions of its statutes.

The Executive Committee of the COD adopted six resolutions accepting the resignations of José Manuel Ramos Báez, Irina Pérez Leroux, Rafael Radhames Tavarez, Jorge Blas Díaz García, Luis Francisco Soto Guerrero and Juan Núñez Nepomuceno from the top positions of the governing body. The resigning members had publicly stated that the main reason for their departure was serious differences with the General Secretary Luis Chanlatte.

The executive meeting of the COD was held on 23 January at the José Manuel Ramos Brea Hall, and after the meeting the resolutions were issued, with corresponding notifications to the now former members of the Olympic Committee's board.

Among the most important positions that have been resigned are the first Vice-President (José Manuel Ramos Báez), the second Vice-President (Irina Pérez Leroux) and the third Vice-President (Rafael Radhames Tavarez). Additionally, Jorge Blas Díaz García, Co-Secretary General, Luis Francisco Soto, First Vocal, and Juan Núñez Nepomuceno, Third Vocal, also resigned.

The Executive Committee also carried out the succession procedure provided for in Article 43 of the COD Statutes, with Dulce María Piña assuming the role of Second Vice-President.

El presidente del Comité Olímpico Dominicano, Garibaldy Bautista, recibió en su despacho al Embajador de Colombia en el país, Dario Villamizar, con el interés de buscar apoyo para la recuperación de la sede de los Juegos Panamericanos 2027.



The COD Executive Committee also approved, in accordance with Article 43 of the Statutes, to hold by-elections for the positions of first Vice-President, third Vice-President, Co-Secretary and first, second, and third Vocal.

In order to comply with the provisions of the Statutes, the Executive Committee agreed to convene an Extraordinary Assembly to ratify the new election committee for the by-elections and to set the date for the elections. By calling for elections to fill the now vacant positions and following the statutes, rumours to the contrary will be dispelled.

The result is that the committee avoids sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which could have included the inability to participate in Olympic or Paralympic events, as was the case for the Central American country of Guatemala, which was unable to participate in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, or the Central American Games in San Salvador."