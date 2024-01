The Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidents of the Global Esports Federation and the International Esports Federation led to the creation of this group, which will help both bodies work together in a crucial year, with the possible creation of the first ever Esports Olympic Games.

Esports is going through an unprecedented period of development and expansion. Recent announcements by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding its societal importance and the impending possibility of hosting the first ever Esports Olympic Games have strengthened the resolve of those responsible to find the best way to improve and grow. To help achieve this, the Global Esports Federation (GEF) and the International Esports Federation (IESF) have always been aligned.

A few months ago, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the presidents of both organisations. This outlines the roadmap to be followed. Now, the GEF and the IESF have agreed to work together on key initiatives to help grow Esports.

The establishment of the Esports Leadership Group (ELG) will facilitate for this collaboration. The ELG will be chaired by Ser Miang Ng, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee. Ser Miang Ng is an accomplished leader in the world of sport, business and diplomacy. The ELG also includes HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, President of the International Esports Federation, and Chris Chan, President of the Global Esports Federation.

Ser Miang Ng, Chairman of the Esports Leadership Group, expressed his excitement: "With the recent announcement of the Olympic Esports Games by the IOC and the diverse content being offered around the world, we are entering an exciting phase in the development of esports. The collaboration between the GEF and the IESF will contribute to the global development of esports and the prospect of working with the International Olympic Committee and traditional sports".

"By harnessing the innovation of esports and the values of sport, the integration of esports and traditional sports will create limitless opportunities for young people around the world. It is a privilege and a pleasure to work with HRH Prince Faisal and Chris Chan on this exciting project," he added. The ELG will be responsible for the organisation of teams to implement the principles set out in the Memorandum of Understanding and to put into practice what has been agreed.

The IESF is the governing body of World Esports. Founded in 2008 by nine member nations, the IESF currently has 140 member federations across five continents.

Negotiations and contacts between the IOC and the Japanese authorities have intensified this January with the aim of selecting the host of the first Esports Olympic Games. Japan has emerged as the leading candidate. An announcement could be made in the coming weeks.

As a result of the significant development of the Esports industry, it was necessary for the federations to be in a position of strength and growth. 2023 was a pivotal year in this regard, with the celebration of Olympic Week in Singapore. The event attracted around 500,000 unique participants and more than six million visits to live channels. There were 10 different events involving 130 competing athletes. This has paved the way for an even bigger year to come.

The Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia has already been confirmed and only the Olympic Games have yet to be announced. IOC President Thomas Bach has said on a several occasions that it is something to think about. "There are three billion people worldwide who play esports and video games. That's why we have taken the strategic decision to fully engage with esports," he said a few months ago. As the federations and organisations responsible for this new era continue to grow in strength, these statements, reported by Inside The Games in October, will only become more powerful.