The French Swimming Federation (FFN) and its public partners have been selected to host the prestigious European Aquatics Championships in Paris-St Denis in 2026. This marks the third time that France will host the European Aquatics Championships, following Paris in 1931 and Strasbourg in 1987.

The Olympic legacy plays a key role in this selection. The Olympic Aquatics Centre (OAC) and the iconic River Seine will serve as the venues. Both venues will showcase the aquatic prowess of European athletes and mark the 100th anniversary of the European Championships, which were first held in Budapest, Hungary in 1926. The OAC will be the only permanent venue for the 2024 Games. It will host diving, water polo and artistic swimming. In 2026, it will continue to be a central venue for the pool programme, diving and artistic swimming.

🇪🇺 C’est officiel ! La France organisera les Championnats d’Europe 2026 au Centre Aquatique Olympique 🤩

Merci @LENaquatics 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/RpXmokgYVl — FFN (@FFNatation) January 24, 2024

Spectators can look forward to exciting performances in the 10-lane 50m competition pool and the temporary 50m warm-up facility. There will also be a 22x25m diving pool. High-profile European swimmers, including French world champions Leon Marchand and Maxime Grousset, are expected to showcase their skills during the championships.

One of the notable features of the event is the inclusion of open water races, set against the picturesque backdrop of the River Seine. A dedicated venue for high diving will be constructed, featuring platforms at 27m for men and 20m for women. European Aquatics first vice president Josip Varvodic expressed excitement about organizing this prestigious event just two years after the upcoming Olympic Games, stating "with the European Championships for 2024 and 2026 now secured, the future looks very bright for aquatic sports in Europe."

France’s Minister for Education, Youth, Sport, and the Olympic Games Amélie Oudea-Castera shared her delight, stating “I am delighted that we can announce the hosting of the 2026 European Championships, confirming France’s rise as a major organizer of major international sporting events." Gilles Sezionale, President of FFN, added: "Our federation is delighted to be able to organize such a large-scale event, and what’s more in the Olympic pool. We are honored to be able to bring the legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to life.”