On 24 January the Days of the Far East will be held at the International Exhibition Forum "Russia" at the VDNKh in Moscow, where the presentation of the first international winter sports games "Children of Primorye" and the flag relay of the games will take place.

The event will be attended by the Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako, ambassadors of foreign countries whose teams will take part in the Games, and famous athletes - Olympic champions and medallists.

The event will take place on 24 January in pavilion 75B, stand "Far Eastern Panorama". During the solemn relay ceremony, Oleg Matytsin, Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation, and the ambassadors of the Republic of Belarus, Uzbekistan and the People's Republic of China will place the emblems of their countries on the banner of the International Children's Winter Sports Competition, thus confirming the participation of their teams in the Games.

In the course of the flag-raising ceremony with the participation of the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako, famous athletes - Olympic champions and medallists of the Sochi Olympics Games, cultural personalities of the Russian Federation, an inauguration ceremony as ambassadors of the First International Winter Sports Games "Children of Primorye" will take place. All ambassadors will receive personalised certificates and souvenirs of the Games - scarves with the symbols of the Games.

The Russian Minister of Sport, Oleg Matytsin, will attend the presentation.

Game Ambassadors:

-Olga Potylitsyna (Denshchikova) - Alpine skiing. Participant in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, the first winner of the skeleton World Cup final in Russian history, bronze medallist at the European Championships, multiple Russian champion, Master of Sports of the Russian Federation in alpine skiing, member of the ROC Athletes' Commission.

-Anna Sidorova - Curling. Participant in the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, two-time European champion, two-time Universiade champion.

-Dmitry Solovyov - Figure Skating. Sochi 2014 Olympic Champion, Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Silver Medallist, World Championship Bronze Medallist, European Champion.

-Alla Tsuper - Freestyle (Ski Acrobatics). Sochi 2014 Olympic Champion, six-time participant of the Winter Olympic Games, multiple winner of World Cup stages, representative of the Olympic team of the Republic of Belarus.

-Anton Kushnir - Freestyle (Ski Acrobatics). Sochi 2014 Olympic Champion, World Championship bronze medallist, World Cup Champion, representative of the Olympic team of the Republic of Belarus.

Nice poster of the event. CHILDREN OF PRIMORYE

As part of the promotion of the "Children of Primorye" Games, the ambassadors will use personal examples to talk about sporting achievements, overcoming difficulties and success stories, the popularising sport and healthy lifestyles.

All ambassadors and participants of the ceremony in Moscow, are invited to the final stage of the flag relay on 15 February in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, from where the flag will arrive in Primorye on 19 February for the grand opening of the first international winter sports games "Children of Primorye", which will be held in the concert and sports hall complex "Fetisov Arena" in Vladivostok.

The first international winter sports games "Children of Primorye" will be held from 18 to 24 February 2024 and will bring together more than 1000 young athletes from 30 municipalities of Primorye, regions of the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia (Amur-Magadan region, Sakhalin, Jewish Autonomous Regions, The Republic of Buryatia, Trans-Baikal, Kamchatka, Khabarovsk Territory, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Republic of Belarus, the People's Republic of China, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan.

The Games are being held with the support of the Russian Ministry of Sport, the Government of the Primorsky Krai, the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District, the All-Russian movement of children and youth "Movement of the First," as well as all-Russian and regional sports federations. All the news about the Games on the website www.vladivostok2024.ru.