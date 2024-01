The World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 will take place in the capital of Qatar from February 2-18 February 2024, and the medals that will be awarded to those who reach the podium have been unveiled.

The dazzling medals to be presented at the awards ceremony for the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 will represent Qatar's maritime heritage. The event is being held for the first time in the Middle East and will see more than 2,600 athletes from 197 nations will compete in 75 events across three designated venues.

As well as symbolising success, the medals embody Qatar's rich heritage and deep connection with water. Crafted in gold, silver, and bronze, the medals incorporate sustainably reclaimed wood from traditional Qatari boats and feature mother-of-pearl, paying homage to Qatar's historic connection to pearl fishing and marine life. In keeping with the times, all the brass used in the manufacturing process is locally recycled, underlining the event's commitment to sustainability.

Each medal reflects the country's terrain and key elements of Qatari and Doha life. The curvature of the medals reflects the meeting point of water and desert dunes, synonymous with Qatar's beautiful natural landscape. Intricately embedded symbols on the medals include representations of marine life, Doha's modern skyline, the ancient city, a pearl, and the enduring dhow boat, reflecting the complementary coexistence of heritage and modernity in Qatar.

Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, Director of Marketing and Communications, said: "We are delighted to unveil the dazzling medals for the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024. Each medal not only celebrates the triumphs of aquatic athletes but also represents Qatar's rich heritage and its love of water."

"As athletes strive for excellence, these medals stand as iconic symbols, specially designed to showcase the essence of Qatar, from its captivating landscapes to the enduring spirit of its people,", she added.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee. WORLD AQUATICS

Everything is in place for the Gulf's first World Aquatics Championships to be a celebration of aquatics sports and also serving as a qualifier for Paris 2024. This morning, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Local Organising Committee of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024, visited the Aspire Zone to oversee the final preparations for the event. During his visit, Sheikh Joaan met with members of the Local Organising Committee for the event.