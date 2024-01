The Korean company that provides Protectors Scoring Systems (PSS), KPNP announced that everything is now ready for the Olympic and Paralympic Continental Qualifying tournaments that will take place between February and April of this year.

Last year, the World Taekwondo Federation (WT) confirmed that KPNP had been chosen as the PSS provider for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The system was tested by Swiss Timing, the company that is in charge of the timing and scoring system at all disciplines during the Olympic Games, the MasTKD reports.

The PSS plays a fundamental role in Taekwondo competitions, as it provides precise and fair marking, where both judges and spectators are able to closely follow the actions and obtain results in real time.

The continental qualifiers are the last opportunity for athletes seeking to secure their place in the Olympic Games, since they had the first opportunity to be in Paris 2024 through the Ranking.

The first continental - the African qualifying tournament will be held from February 10-11 in Dakar, Senegal. Sofia, Bulgaria, will host the European Qualifying tournament from March 9-10, Asian Qualifying tournament will be held from March 15-16 in Chinese Tai’an City. On April 6 Solomon Islands' Honiara will host the best Taekwondo practitioners of Oceania, and finally the American Qualifying tournament will take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from April 9-10.