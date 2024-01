The Egyptian Olympic Committee has officially dismissed Hisham Hatab as president of the committee during an extraordinary general assembly.

The assembly, which was attended by 25 of the 28 members, unanimously decided to relieve Hatab of his duties and subsequently appointed Yasser Mohamed Ibrahim Edris as interim president until future elections are held.

The decision, which was announced in an official statement issued by the Egyptian Olympic Committee, was the culmination of a series of discussions and evaluations that took place during the extraordinary general assembly.

In its statement, the Egyptian Olympic Committee said that this decisive step was taken after careful consideration and in accordance with the organisation's principles. It aims to ensure the effective functioning of the committee, preserve its integrity and maintain its commitment to transparency.

Emphasising his role as President until subsequent elections are held, the Assembly entrusted Yasser Mohamed Ibrahim Edris with interim leadership.

This move reflects the Committee's commitment to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and to maintain the continuity of its work.

The removal of Hisham Hatab, a figurehead of the Egyptian sports administration, is a significant development in the landscape of Olympic governance in the country.

Under new leadership, the committee will be ready for the upcoming elections and the redefinition of its strategic direction in the field of sports administration.

The Egyptian Olympic Committee has also confirmed that Hisham Hatab's urgent request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to suspend the extraordinary general assembly of the Olympic Committee has been rejected.

Yasser Idris, President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee and President of the Egyptian Swimming Federation, has sent a message of reassurance that the country is on track to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held between 26 July and 11 August.