The main protagonists will be the 10,500 athletes competing for glory, most of whom will live in the Olympic Village. It is estimated that there will be 15 million visitors, including two million from abroad, with an average of 40,000 agents a day providing security.

Six months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the figures being discussed speak for themselves about the scale of such an event. AFP has compiled some figures that make the event one of the most overwhelming and complex organisations in the world, in any field.

The real protagonists are the athletes, and in the absence of official confirmation of what will happen during these six months, it is estimated that 10,500 athletes will be seeking success. Most will be staying in the Olympic Village on the outskirts of Saint-Denis, the largest building constructed for the occasion. One section of the building is slightly behind schedule, but the French authorities have assured that it will be ready for the start of the competition.

A total of 329 events will be contested in 32 sports, including four newcomers: surfing (in faraway Tahiti), sport climbing, breaking, and skateboarding. These four disciplines are new, although some of them have taken part in previous editions as exhibition sports.

Around 15 million visitors are expected to attend the Games, including two million from abroad. GETTY IMAGES

It is a global event that brings together 203 invited nations, including the returning Refugee Team, and Russian and Belarusian athletes, who will compete as neutrals when they finally agree to do so.

Perhaps one of the most impressive figures is the budget of €8.8 billion (about $9.57 billion). The total cost will not be known until after the Games. A total of £3 billion of public money could be spent on the Olympics, according to France's national audit office. This is an investment that is difficult to compare with that of any other event.

It is also hard to find an event that will attract 15 million visitors between the Olympic and Paralympic Games (from 28 August to 8 September). This is according to the Paris Tourist Office. Around 12%, almost two million, will come from abroad, including 1.5 million for the Olympics, many of them British and American. One of the most worrying events in terms of security and complexity, as it will be unprecedented, is the opening ceremony. It is estimated that more than 500,000 spectators will attend, 100,000 of whom will pay to sit on stands along the banks of the Seine to watch the ceremony.

40,000 agents and 15,000 soldiers provide security every day. GETTY IMAGES

Tickets have been on sale for a year. It is estimated that 10 million will be sold, of which 7.6 million have already been bought. Expectations are being exceeded. It will be increasingly difficult to be there if you are not careful.

Television coverage of the sports will ensure that almost a billion people will watch the competitions live. That is the number of people expected to watch the Opening Ceremony, when the athletes will sail down the Seine in boats.

Security is the main concern and focus of the authorities at the moment. There will be 30,000 police officers and gendarmes, reinforced by 15,000 military personnel. There will also be between 17,000 and 22,000 private security guards at the Olympic venues and in the fan zones. This means that an average of 40,000 will be working to ensure the safety of visitors..

Around one million spectators are expected to watch the opening ceremony on the Seine. GETTY IMAGES

There's also one figure that stands out because hosting something on this scale requires everyone's cooperation. It is estimated that 30,000 volunteers will support the organisation. They will welcome and seat spectators, provide information, assist athletes and help with the 6,000 anti-doping tests planned.



The usual data is also staggering. It is estimated that 13 million meals and snacks will be served during the Games. If 80% of these are produced in France, the organisers will consider it a success. It is estimated that there will be three million bananas on the menus.

Finally, metro tickets will cost €4, almost double the usual €2.10. The numbers speak for themselves. The Paris 2024 Olympics will be huge. Six months before they begin, they are exceeding expectations.