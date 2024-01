Italy take three of nine golds on day two at Gangwon 2024

After a heavy snowfall on the opening day, the second day of the Youth Olympic Winter Games in Gangwon saw Italy level with France at the top of the medals table with four gold medals each.

The second day at Gangwon 2024 was full of surprises and excitement. Nine medals were up for grabs in six different sports. You can follow all the live action on Olympics.com and the Official Olympic App. On Sunday 21 January, Italy emerged as partial winners with three of the nine gold medals.

In luge, they showed their dominance by winning both the men's singles and the women's doubles. The hosts of the upcoming Winter Olympics took gold in the inaugural Alpine skiing event. Camilla Vanni of Italy was the fastest in the women's Super-G (53.54), followed by Eva Schachner of Austria (53.61) and Shaienne Zehnder of Switzerland (53.75).

The men's event was a real battle between the top two. Germany's Benno Brandis stopped the clock in 54.42 to take gold by just one hundredth of a second from Austria's Asaja Sturm, with Slovakia's Andrej Barnas in third (54.78).

Local skater Jaehee Joo after falling in the 1000m final. GETTY IMAGES

Italy and France are level on the medals table after the second day of competition with the same number of gold medals won so far, four in total. This is thanks to a strong French double in the mixed team snowboard cross and a gold in the biathlon single mixed relay.

Antonin Guy won his second title of these YOGs with Alice Dusserre in 44:08.02 despite missing a shot on each of the four stages, proving once again that he is one of the best in the discipline that combines cross-country skiing and shooting. Marie Keudel and Korbi Kuebler took silver for Germany (44:58.2) and Norway won the bronze with Eiril Nordboe and Storm Veitsle in 44:58.5.

Guy now has two chances to become the first biathlete ever to win three (or even four) gold medals at the same Youth Olympic Winter Games, in the men's sprint and the mixed relay. Russia's Alena Mokhova in 2020, Norway's Sivert Bakken in 2016 and Germany's Franziska Preuss in 2012 also won two gold medals.

The hosts from Gangwon, South Korea, had a tough time in short track speedskating. Saturday's gold medallist Jaehee Joo couldn't complete the double after crashing out of the men's 1000m final. Disappointing for Korea, who were challenging throughout. Zhang Xinzhe of the People's Republic of China won the men's 1000m in 1:26.227 after finishing second the day before, ahead of Turkey's Muhammed Bozdag (1:26.349), who won his country's first medal at a YOG. Japan's Raito Kida was third (1:26.478).

Muhammed Bozdag's silver medal was Turkey's first in the competition's history. GETTY IMAGES

In the women's 1000m, Li Jinzi and Jingru Jang shared the top two spots as they did in the 1500m, but swapped medals. Jinzi was the best in a time of 1:40.803, followed by Yang (1:40.996) and Kazakhstan's Polina Omelchuk (1:41.600).

There was a promising glimpse of the future in ski jumping: Ajda Kosnjek, a 16-year-old recipient of a Milan Cortina 2026 scholarship from Olympic Solidarity, won the mixed team competition for Slovenia with Urban Simnic, Taja Bodlaj and Enej Faletic (893,7 points).

Slovenia, a country that has produced mythical ski jumpers such as Miran Tepes, Primoz Peterka and Petr Prevec, was followed by Norway far away with 818.3 points (Kjersti Graesli, Oddvar Gunneroed, Ingvild Midtskogen and Mats Strandbraaten) and Austria with 775.0 (Sara Pokorny, Niki Humml, Meghann Wadsak and Lukas Haagen).

The curling competition is eagerly awaited for its level and participation. On the second day of the Games, the qualifying rounds were held.

Session 2 of Group B:

Switzerland - Denmark (7-6)

Korea - Italy (5-6)

Canada - Brazil (14-0)

Germany - Great Britain (7-4)

Session 3, Group B:

Germany - Italy (6-7)

Great Britain - Canada (6-3)

Switzerland - Korea (8-4)

Brazil - Denmark (1-14)

Session 3, Group A:

Japan - Sweden (10-2)

China - New Zealand (0-21)

USA - Turkey (8-2)

China's Yang Jingru (silver) and Li Jinzi (gold) with Kazakhstan's Polina Omelchuk third in 1000m. GETTY IMAGES

The day also saw the ice hockey qualifying rounds, with Poland, Latvia, Austria and Denmark all winning their respective matches in the first session in the men's category. In the second session, Denmark, Poland, Latvia and Austria all recorded victories. In the women's competition, Mexico, China, Korea and Hungary won their opening games. In the second session, Hungary, Turkey, Italy and Korea were successful.

Luge was as spectacular as ever. In the men's singles, Italy's Leon Haslreider achieved the gold medal with a total time of 1:32.356 after two runs, closely followed by Austria's Paul Socher (1:32.541) and far behind by Italy's Phillip Brunner (1:33.241).

Italy and Austria also shared the medals in the women's double with Alexandra Obertolz and Katharina Kofler (1:36.471), and two pairs of Austrian sisters (two and two) accompanied them on the podium. Nina Lerch and Marie Riedle were second (1:37.141) and Lina Riedl and Anna Lerch, third (1:37.378).

There was another final, the mixed team snowboarding cross, with France as the big winner. Its Team 1 with of Jonas Chollet and Lea Casta finished first, with the French Team 2 of Benjamin Niel and Mala-Li Iafrate Danielsson taking the silver medal 2.11 seconds later. Australia's Team 1 of William Martin and Abbey Wilson finished third, 4.32 seconds behind of the winners.