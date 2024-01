USA Rugby, Major League Rugby (MLR) and World Rugby are pleased to officially announce a strategic partnership to establish a new MLR expansion club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to be known as Anthem Rugby Carolina (RC).

The new club will begin competition immediately for the 2024 season and will be based at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. This landmark partnership between the governing bodies of global and American rugby, and North America's premier professional rugby league, represents a significant investment and collaboration in the growth and development of the game in the United States as the future host of the Men's and Women's Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033 respectively. The team will be made up predominantly of the most exciting young American talent available and will cement MLR as the primary pathway for America's best rugby players who aspire to play for their country.

MLR and USA Rugby have previously worked together to support the USA Hawks, an initiative focused on helping young American players and USA-qualified prospects develop into elite rugby players. Through its relationship with World Rugby and USA Rugby, Anthem RC will significantly accelerate this elite development pathway by supporting the USA Men's National Team's long-term goals of qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and hosting the 2031 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

"The new club is a game-changer for American rugby and will create new pathways for player development and grassroots participation, building on the outstanding foundation our teams have established over the past seven years," said MLR CEO Nic Benson.

"We are grateful to the leadership of both World Rugby and USA Rugby for their partnership in this endeavour as we work towards our shared goal of a record-breaking Rugby World Cup on American soil in 2031. Charlotte is one of the best sports cities in the country, with a passionate fan base for everything from basketball to football, and we're thrilled to be able to bring home its first professional rugby franchise. There is already a great rugby community in Charlotte, and I'm looking forward to introducing the sport to new fans across the Carolinas," he added.

USA Rugby CEO, Ross Young stated: "This remarkable collaboration between MLR, USA Rugby and World Rugby is an inspiring example of the progress we can look forward to as rugby in America embarks on a new trajectory. Anthem RC offers a truly unique opportunity for accelerated development with USA Rugby High Performance while continuing to support MLR as a key pathway for the USA Men's Eagles. The level of collaboration between all parties to bring this project to life is unprecedented and we're looking forward to seeing it on a rugby pitch later this year."

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin hailed the development as a major milestone in an overall strategy to increase rugby's competitiveness and interest in the USA ahead of the home Rugby World Cups. "Working with strategic partners in the USA and supported by our Executive Board, we are activating a transformational and long-term growth plan for rugby in the USA that will enable a great sporting nation, and the sport as a whole, to unlock the true potential of hosting the Men's and Women's Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033 respectively," he commented.

"This ambitious plan is focused on making the sport more relevant and accessible to more people in the USA, a nation that loves sports and entertainment-based events. In addition to accelerating the clear potential of women's rugby and embedding Sevens in the American sporting culture, we need to sustainably grow the elite men's game and for the USA Eagles national team to be successful on the world stage," explained Gilpin.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone in achieving this. Coupled with the long-term certainty of the global calendar, our investment, together with our partners, will provide the opportunity for a well-supported, high-performance pathway focused on delivering results on the world stage. This type of partnership has proven successful for Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finalists Fiji with the establishment of the Drua, and we are excited about the huge potential of Anthem RC, not just as a pathway, but as a major franchise within a long-term vision for MLR success, shared by all stakeholders," he stressed.

The club's inaugural roster features players from various MLR teams who are eligible to represent the USA in international competition. The addition of Anthem RC also brings back the two-conference approach that the league has relied on in recent seasons.

Anthem RC embraces the concept of rising stars throughout its brand, symbolising the new club's efforts to invest in and grow American rugby. Inspired by the US national anthem, the brand also features a strong connection to the Charlotte community by drawing on its rich military heritage and incorporating a recognisable colour palette that draws on the smoky tones of the Blue Ridge Mountains.