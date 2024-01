The 26-year-old player will be in court in Berlin on 31 May for an alleged assault on his girlfriend in 2020. Zverev has appealed against a fine of €450,000 ($475,300). In Australia, where he is currently competing, the tennis player faced a tense press conference.

The German tennis player, Alexander Zverev, will go on trial from the 31st of May for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. He is accused of "physically abusing a woman during an argument and damaging her health". The court summoned him to stand trial next May. The former world number two and current world number six will have to appear in court in person and will only be able to be represented by his lawyers at the eight scheduled hearings, a Berlin court announced last Monday.

The court did not name the accused, but Zverev's defence identified her as Brenda Patea in October. Zverev has repeatedly insisted that he's innocent and denied the allegations made against him. In January 2023, the ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, closed an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev involving a female tennis player after finding that there was insufficient evidence. Following allegations made by Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova, the ATP launched an investigation into Zverev in October 2021.

Zverev, who is currently competing at the Australian Open, has also lodged an appeal against a €450,000 ($475,300) fine imposed on him in October for the assault.

The German was in the spotlight at the Australian Open last Tuesday when he defeated compatriot Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-3 in four sets. After the match, he had a tense press conference. Journalists asked him about his obligation to attend the trial of his ex-partner, Brenda Patea, for alleged assault on 31 May. "Some journalists are more interested in getting clicks than getting to know what happened," he replied.

Zverev had to respond to questions alluding to the fact that some colleagues on the circuit do not approve of the German playing after such serious allegations. Polish player Iga Swiatek is one of them. "It is certainly not good that a player with such allegations is promoted...". I don't have any idea what the outcome of the investigation will be or what the outcome of the case will be.