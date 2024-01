Nasir Hossain admitted to failing to disclose possible 'corrupt conduct' and will not be able to play cricket until April 2025, according to authorities. Seven players and officials are also under investigation for corrupt behaviour and match-fixing during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Bangladesh cricket batsman Nasir Hossain had accepted three charges and received a two-year ban from cricket for failing to inform anti-corruption officials about the "receipt of a gift" of a new iPhone 12 worth $750 and the "full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in corrupt conduct" by telephone. The player's suspension coincides with the launch of an investigation into seven other officials and players for alleged corruption and match-fixing in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The player's suspension is also based on Hossain's admission that he "failed or refused" to co-operate with officials who initiated the investigation into the alleged acts of corruption and match-fixing. The sanction was drawn up by cricket's governing body and includes his 'acceptance of three charges of breach of the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code', the ICC said in Dubai. Subject to fulfilling the conditions of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April 2025," the ICC added.

The ICC has published on its official website the three charges to which Nasir Hossain admitted in September 2023. He has been suspended from all forms of competition for two years. Violation of Article 2.4.3 of the Code by failing to disclose (without undue delay) to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official the receipt of a gift offered to him with a value of more than US$750, specifically the gift of a new iPhone 12. Violation of Article 2.4.4 of the Code by failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official all details of the offer or invitation to engage in corrupt behaviour received in relation to the new iPhone 12.

Nasir Hossain cannot take part in cricket until 7 April 2025. GETTY IMAGES

Violation of Article 2.4.6 of the Code by failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal request under Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation. Between 2011 and 2018, Hossain played 115 matches for Bangladesh in all formats. He was currently playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League for the "Prime Bank Cricket Club.