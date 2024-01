The year begins in Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) with a lot of activities dedicated and scheduled especially for the whole Panamerican family. The kyorugi seminars in all divisions are already full, besides the Poomsae seminar and the joint event with WT will also have a great participation.

From the president Juan Manuel Lopez and all the staff of the organisation, details are being finalised to receive all the participants of the events to be held from January 17 to 28 in the city of Queretaro, Mexico. "I am very excited to share with everyone that the number of registrations for the January events has exceeded our expectations. This commits us and pleases us, as it reminds us how united the PATU family is. This motivates us to continue working hard to offer the best opportunities," commented Juan Manuel López.

The Kyorugi seminar for athletes and coaches and the Pan American Referee Summit to be held from January 25-27, have already reached their maximum capacity, which will allow the latest updates to reach more corners of the Pan American region. The events will come to a close with the celebration of the PATU Gala Dinner, to be held on January 28 at the Casona de los 5 patios in Queretaro.