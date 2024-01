Michel Raynaud, President of the French Weightlifting Federation (FFHM), visited the United States for a meeting with Jenny Schumacher, Chair of the Board of USA Weightlifting. This visit, initiated by an invitation from the Weightlifting Federation USA, focused on enhancing collaboration, particularly in the context of the upcoming Olympic Games.

The discussions in Los Angeles centred around the organisation and technical aspects of weightlifting events, with a special emphasis on the Paris 2024 and LA 2028 Olympics. Both federations exchanged valuable insights and strategies for the successful conduct of these international events.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to ongoing cooperation. Schumacher expressed gratitude to the FFHM for their support in Team USA’s preparations for the 2023 World Championships and anticipated further collaborative efforts for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The weightlifting competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are scheduled to run from 7 to 11 August at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The athletes will compete in 10 weight categories (5 men and 5 women). In 2023 weightlifting was confirmed on the programme of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, following a vote of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai, India.