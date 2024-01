The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has announced the release of its newly developed Impact Programme, a sustainability action plan to guide the organisation and its key stakeholders through the current and future global sustainability challenges.

The programme covers the period 2024-2026 and includes short, medium and long term projects and targets. It will serve as a roadmap for the coming years, helping FIS to ensure that the next generation can continue to enjoy winter snow sports in their natural environment.

"I am personally proud of the all-encompassing vision of the Impact Programme. As an organisation, FIS has a responsibility to take urgent action on climate change, which threatens not only the habitat on which our sport depends, but also humanity's way of life,", said FIS President Johan Eliasch.

"We also have a duty to ensure the well-being of athletes, and to protect the human rights of all those working in and around snow sports. The FIS Impact Programme sets out how we will address all these challenges in an action plan," he added.

The key priorities and targets included in the Impact Programme will help to engage and guide winter sports stakeholders. At the heart of the document is the universal principle that we are all a part of nature – and that every decision we make has an impact on the planet. Only by working together can we reduce our impact on the climate, share solutions, and adopt regenerative practices.

Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski Federation. GETTY IMAGES

Key priorities outlined in the Impact Programme include:

-Reducing the carbon footprint of FIS activities and events and supporting concrete actions to combat or adapt to climate change, in collaboration with National Ski Associations and event organisers.

-Promoting biodiversity and nature conservation by participating in nature restoration projects.

-Organising educational activities to raise awareness of climate change, nature conservation, integration and protection, and to increase sustainability awareness and knowledge within the winter community.

-Responsible sourcing of goods and services to reduce the negative environmental and social impacts of the winter sports industry.

-An annual IMPACT report to share progress and ensure transparency.

A key element of the programme is for FIS to calculate and reduce its direct carbon footprint and to support and work with its National Ski Associations and event organisers to reduce their emissions and minimise their environmental impact. Tailored FIS support will be provided to help members to calculate their carbon footprint and develop sustainability plans and toolkits to then reduce these figures.

FIS will also have a strong focus on the direct environmental impact of its own activities, working towards a stated goal of Net Zero by 2040. "This operational plan allows us to chart a new and impactful course. It is a first step towards a more responsible future. It will evolve constantly as the data and science evolve. Above all, it will be a team effort between FIS, our members and stakeholders," commented Susanna Sieff, FIS Sustainability Director.

Susanna Sieff, FIS Sustainability Director since May 2023. FIS

The Impact Programme is designed to be a holistic, 360-degree approach to sustainability. In addition to the environmental elements, FIS has also recognised the equal importance of social and economic change and has included several action points and goals on these fronts.

Sport is one of the few global, cultural mechanisms that can drive the social transformation to ensure a safer, more equitable future. There is a tremendous opportunity to harness the enormous transformative potential of sport and FIS aims to maximise this rare chance to be a positive and inspiring leader in both social and environmental matters.