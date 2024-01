For the first time in its 40-year sponsorship programme, the International Olympic Committee has signed up Anheuser-Busch InBev as a beer brand. The non-alcoholic version of the popular Corona beer, Corona Cero, is set to become the first beverage of its kind to sponsor the Olympic Movement, thanks to an agreement announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns Corona and other brands.

The Mexican-founded beer will be one of the sponsors of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Milan-Cortina D'Ampezzo 2026 Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Games. This is according to the agreement reached by the IOC and confirmed by the organisation in a statement.

Worldwide Olympic Partnership announced by IOC President Thomas Bach and AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris. IOC/Greg Martin

"We are proud to be the first brewer to sponsor the Olympic Games. Beer is a drink of moderation and choice, and it is very fitting that we are leading the way with our Corona Cero brand," Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said in the statement. The world's leading brewery has acquired numerous brands over the years. These include Budweiser, Stella Artois, Águila, Bud Light, Cristal, Modelo Especial and Quilmes.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: "The IOC is delighted to announce its new partnership with the world's leading brewer, AB InBev. Our organisations share a common vision of supporting sport and athletes and actively contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The IOC redistributes 90% of all its income to support sport and the proceeds from this agreement will contribute to that."

Corona Cero zero-alcohol beer will be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, highlighting the IOC and AB InBev's commitment to responsible consumption and building a better world.

The IOC launched The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme in 1985. This was one year after the Los Angeles Olympics, which were radically changed following a decline in commercial revenue. Since then, it has mostly partnered with technology and logistics companies that help host cities organise the games. Current partners include Deloitte, Intel and Toyota.

Never before had the governing body of Olympic sports partnered with a beer or alcohol brand for a global event. The IOC's sponsors, which now number 15, are not allowed to display their names and slogans in Olympic stadiums or venues. They do, however, have the right to use the iconic Olympic rings logo on a global basis for their advertising and activation campaigns.

.@berluti, the French house confirms its role in @Paris2024 as part of LVMH’s partnership with the landmark event. The Maison is to dress the French team from head to toe for the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.



Learn More:… pic.twitter.com/klkyCC9Nb0 — LVMH (@LVMH) November 16, 2023

Luxury giant LVMH is also a sponsor of the Paris Olympics, signing a deal last year worth around €150 million to provide Moët Hennessy champagne and spirits as part of the hospitality programme at the Games.

AB InBev joins top Olympic sponsors AirBnb, Alibaba, Coca-Cola, P&G, Toyota and Visa. The top-tier Olympic sponsorship programme has grown in value in recent years. It will generate $2.3 billion (€2.1 billion) in revenue for the International Olympic Committee over the 2017-2021 period, including the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.