The International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer presented Judo Austria President Martin Poiger with the IJF Gold Medal of Honour during a huge judo training camp in Mittersill (Austria).

“What you achieve year after year is really special. Mittersill is the best training camp in the world. With more than 1,000 participants and the absolute top stars in the industry. The Austrian Judo Federation, the local organisers, the Salzburg provincial government and the town of Mittersill deserve a big thank you,” said IJF President.

EJU Vice President Otto Kneitinger awarded Mittersill’s mayor Wolfgang Viertler with a very special certificate: “Mittersill is now an official European judo city – the training camp enjoys a first-class reputation throughout the judo world. You have more than earned this honour.”

The IJF President Marius Vizer also presented Salzburg’s Provincial Councillor for Sport, Martin Zauner, with a medal of honour.

“It was a very special evening, a tribute to the state, city and local organisers. Ali Gmeiner should be proud of what he has achieved,” emphasised ÖJV President Martin Poiger. “The fact that the IJF President, Marius Vizer, is paying us a visit gives the 30th anniversary even more weight.”