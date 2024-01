A study has recently been published that analyzes the online popularity of the highest-earning female tennis players and the number of followers on social media. We found that money and success are not synonymous with followers or likes.





In the lead-up to the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, fansearch.com, a platform specializing in online content creator analytics, has tracked the top tennis players globally, their interactions on social media with followers, and the income earned from sporting successes on the circuit.

This study focuses on the online popularity of the highest-earning female tennis players and the number of followers on social media, revealing that money and success do not necessarily correlate with followers.

The current highest-earning player on the circuit is Victoria Azarenka, a female tennis player who has amassed over $36 million. The Belarusian topped the WTA rankings for fifty-one weeks between 2012 and 2013, but she is not the most popular on social media, with only 740,000 followers on that platform. In contrast, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who has won 4 Grand Slam titles, stands out not only for her on-court achievements but also for the relationship between income and followers.

Naomi Osaka of Japan smiles during a training session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. GETTY IMAGES





Osaka, the first Asian woman to reach the top of the women's individual tennis rankings, has over 2.7 million followers and 493,000 monthly searches on social media, despite earning "only" $21,177,252 in prizes. The relationship between Osaka's earnings (closely tied to sporting success) and followers is impressive, with a ratio of 0.127 followers per dollar earned. In contrast, Azarenka has 0.020 followers per dollar earned as a prize.

Beyond the mathematics, followers do not necessarily align with sporting success, as Osaka has nearly four times more followers than Azarenka with just over half the prize money.

Therefore, using this example, which can be verified by examining the relationship between earnings and followers for the list of current top female tennis players, as the pattern repeats in all cases, a linear relationship between sporting success, income, and followers on social media cannot be established.

This relationship is crucial for major commercial brands and tennis sponsors. Until 15 years ago, a brand's reflection could be seen in traditional campaigns or traditional media, usually with photos, videos, banners, or sponsors on billboards or marquees. That reality has completely changed, and athletes' exposure occurs both during competitions and, even more so, outside of them on various social media platforms. Hence the importance of this study for sponsors and elite athletes, who can generate additional income from social media, despite not being as successful on the playing field. It is no longer necessary to be the one winning the most matches or leading the rankings for the most weeks to promote a product or, at the very least, to establish the price-impact relationship of advertisements. The new era has arrived; we must adapt to it.

Naomi Osaka taps rackets at center court with Victoria Azarenka. GETTY IMAGES





Main tennis players and their income-popularity relationship on social media:





Victoria Azarenka

Prize Money: $36,650,719

Instagram Followers: 732,592

Monthly Searches: 86.3k

World Ranking: 22

Victoria Azarenka stands out with extraordinary earnings of over $36 million. Her online presence is also noteworthy, with over 732,000 followers on Instagram. Her digital popularity is further reflected in the 86,300 monthly searches her name generates on Google. Ranked 22nd in the world, Azarenka's success is a testament to her tennis skills and appeal in the digital realm.





Angelique Kerber

Prize Money: $31,886,468

Instagram Followers: 658,516

Monthly Searches: 30.8k

World Ranking: 657

Despite being ranked 657th, Angelique Kerber has accumulated an impressive $31.89 million in prizes, reflecting her exceptional tennis skills. Her digital footprint is notable, with a significant online presence of 658,000 followers on Instagram and 30,800 monthly searches. However, it seems more modest compared to her notable achievements on the tennis court.





Karolina Pliskova

Prize Money: $25,356,224

Instagram Followers: 441,000

Monthly Searches: 20.3k

World Ranking: 37

Karolina Pliskova has achieved remarkable financial success in tennis, with earnings surpassing $25.35 million. Ranked 37th globally, she enjoys a substantial online presence, evidenced by her 441,000 followers on Instagram and 20,300 monthly searches. This points to a consistent but comparatively discreet digital profile.





Iga Swiatek

Prize Money: $24,592,763

Instagram Followers: 1,423,831

Monthly Searches: 1.15M

World Ranking: 1

Iga Swiatek, holding the prestigious top spot in the world rankings, has left her mark on the court with $24.59 million in prizes and reigns supremely in the digital realm. Her impressive digital influence is evident in her extensive 1.15 million monthly searches and a follower base exceeding 1.42 million on Instagram, establishing her as a prominent digital figure in tennis.





Elina Svitolina

Prize Money: $22,876,442

Instagram Followers: 1,460,652

Monthly Searches: 230k

World Ranking: 23

Ranked 23rd in the tennis world, Elina Svitolina has accumulated notable earnings of $22.88 million in her professional career. Her digital influence is equally impressive, evidenced by her leadership in Instagram followers with 1.46 million and substantial monthly searches of 230,000. This highlights her overall popularity, transcending her achievements on the tennis court.





Naomi Osaka

Prize Money: $21,177,252

Instagram Followers: 2,706,246

Monthly Searches: 493k

World Ranking: 833

Despite being ranked 833rd, Naomi Osaka has demonstrated notable success with $21.18 million in prizes. Her exceptional digital presence is underscored by a prominent position in Instagram followers, with over 2.7 million. This is further complemented by significant public interest, indicated by 493,000 monthly searches, showcasing her extensive impact both on and off the tennis court.





Aryna Sabalenka

Prize Money: $20,377,563

Instagram Followers: 1,203,758

Monthly Searches: 664k

World Ranking: 2

Aryna Sabalenka, holding the impressive second spot in the world tennis rankings, has accumulated earnings totaling $20.38 million. Her strong online popularity is evident, with a follower base of 1.2 million on Instagram and impressive 664,000 monthly searches. This demonstrates her powerful digital presence, aligned with her outstanding performance on the tennis court.





Sloane Stephens

Prize Money: $17,972,351

Instagram Followers: 584,208

Monthly Searches: 139k

World Ranking: 43

Currently ranked 43rd globally, Sloane Stephens has amassed $17.97 million in career earnings. With a strong online following, evidenced by her 584,000 Instagram followers and 139,000 monthly searches, Stephens shows a significant but comparatively moderate level of digital engagement compared to her fellow athletes.





Madison Keys

Prize Money: $17,366,870

Instagram Followers: 243,164

Monthly Searches: 211k

World Ranking: 18

Madison Keys, occupying the 18th spot in the world tennis rankings, has earned $17.37 million in her career, establishing herself as a major figure in the sport. Her online popularity, though more modest with 243,000 followers on Instagram and 211,000 monthly searches, still underscores her status as a player who attracts attention both on the tennis court and in the digital realm.





Caroline Garcia

Prize Money: $16,931,236

Instagram Followers: 273,882

Monthly Searches: 227k

World Ranking: 20

Ranked 20th in the world tennis rankings, Caroline Garcia has earned $16.93 million in prizes, showcasing her prowess in the sport. Her online presence is notable, with 273,000 followers on Instagram and 227,000 monthly searches, reflecting a growing interest in her career and achievements, both on the court and in the digital realm