The Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (CERMI) has joined forces with the political parties represented in the Spanish Parliament to amend Article 49 of the Constitution, replacing the term disminuido (diminished) with "people with disabilities".

On 16 and 17 January, the Spanish Parliament will hold a plenary session to vote on the amendment of Article 49 of the Constitution. Its main objective is to eliminate the term "diminished" and replace it with "people with disabilities". CERMI has formally requested the unanimous support of the relevant political parties to ensure the smooth passage of the amendment.

In a public statement released by the organisation, the Spanish Paralympic Committee echoed this request, insisting that "this is the moment for people with disabilities". According to the Committee, the change in terminology is understood by the social sector of the disabled as "a step forward for the country, a collective improvement that deepens and broadens the character of an advanced democracy that the Constitution envisages for Spain". The use of offensive terms and attitudes hinders social progress.

Spanish lawmakers will vote to replace 'diminished' by 'persons with disabilities' in Spain's constitution. GETTY IMAGES

This modification is necessary in order to: "anchor in our fundamental norm the human rights approach, the only acceptable approach to the reality of this part of citizenship.This proposal for change has been in the pipeline for almost twenty years, and the difficulties that are always inherent in constitutional reform have delayed progress.

For CERMI, this is "hurtful terminology that is an insult to people with disabilities". CERMI cites statistics from the Spanish National Statistics Institute as evidence of the importance of the disabled community's concerns. In Spain, it is estimated that around 4.5 million people, or almost 10% of the population, have a direct relationship with disability.

Miguel Carballeda, President of the Spanish Paralympic Committee, surrounded by the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. GETTY IMAGES

It is therefore necessary to reform these outdated concepts, which must be eradicated from a society that has changed considerably since they were introduced into the Constitution. A first draft of the Constitution was proposed in Spain months ago. It did not encounter any political opposition, which shows the sensitivity of the members of the Parliament towards this specific population.



The European and International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated on 3 December, a date approved by the United Nations. Despite its worldwide recognition, it has not been changed in the Spanish Constitution, and the Spanish Paralympic Committee has been at the forefront of these social demands.