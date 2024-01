At the end of 2023, in a momentous gathering that took place on 26 December, the Ministry of Youth and Sports organised a gala ceremony to celebrate remarkable achievements in sport during 2023. The event concluded with the acknowledgment of winners across various categories.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation secured 2nd place in the ‘Best Sports Federation of the Year’ category and European champion Hidayat Heydarov was recognised as the best male athlete of the year. Nazim Umbayev received the “Best Judge” award, and Ramil Valiyev was the best medical worker of the year. Rustam Alimli was the third in the “Best Coach” category, Khadija Gadashova was recognised as the second best Sports discovery of the year.

The National Olympic Committee awarded Azerbaijan Judo Federation with the prestigious title of "The Most Creative Sports Federation of the Year" for the social project "White Suite Girls."

The award was presented to Secretary General Rashad Rasulu by the Ministry of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov.

The resounding success of White Suite Girls was further highlighted by other international bodies, securing barious sports and film awards, an unprecedented success within Azerbaijani advertising and marketing, particularly in the category of communications and public services. Additionally, the project received honours at Red Jolbors, the largest communication festival in Central Asia and a gold award in the Sustainable PR Campaign category at the Ad Black Sea Festival.