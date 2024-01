The Pre-Olympic Hockey tournaments kick off in three different countries

The final tickets to Paris 2024 for Hockey will be sought from 13 January in three different countries. Spain will host a group for both men and women, while Oman and India will host the remaining qualifiers.





From January 13-21, the various Pre-Olympic tournaments will be held. There are 18 qualified countries, 36 across both categories, with eight playing in each location: Muscat, Oman, Ranchi, India, and Valencia, Spain.

The city of Valencia, located 360 km from the Spanish capital, will host the Hockey Pre-Olympics starting on 13 January. It will be an 8-day tournament awarding 3 slots per gender and per venue to the premier sporting event of the year, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Beteró Hockey Field located near Las Arenas Beaches will be the epicenter in European soil for this significant tournament that will decide the teams accompanying France as the organizer and the continental champions from 2023 at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir next summer.

The 3 teams per group that qualify will make a total of 12, joining France in both genders and 10 more teams. The five women's teams already qualified are Australia, Netherlands, China, Argentina, and South Africa, while the 5 qualified men's teams are Australia, Netherlands, India, Argentina, and South Africa.

Among the favorites, in the Men's Group A, the reigning Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020, Belgium (and silver in Rio 2016), stands out and is the clear favorite to secure one of the 3 slots from their group. Ireland, Ukraine, and Japan will provide stiff competition.

In Men's Group B: Spain, for historical reasons and being the host, along with Korea, stand out above the rest. They are in the top 10 of the FIH world hockey rankings. Egypt and Austria, both in the top 20, will put up a fight.

As for the women's groups, in Group A, once again Belgium is the top candidate, occupying the fourth position in the world ranking, with performances in the last World Cup and the FIH Pro League. Korea and Ireland, ranked 12th and 13th, respectively, will contend along with Ukraine, attempting to break into the top contenders.

In Group B, on the other hand: Great Britain (gold in Rio 2016) is the clear favorite based on history and present performance. Spain, as the host country, will have an advantage with the home crowd, while Canada and Malaysia aim to be the surprise.

Qualification for Paris 2024:

The Groups:

On the men's side, in Valencia we have: Belgium, Ireland, Ukraine, Japan, Spain, Egypt, South Korea, and Austria.

In Muscat, we have Chile, Great Britain, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, Germany, Canada, and New Zealand.

As for the women, in Ranchi we have Chile, Germany, Japan, Czech Republic, Italy, India, New Zealand, and the United States.

In Valencia, the competition will feature: Ireland, Belgium, South Korea, Ukraine, Malaysia, Great Britain, Spain, and Canada.