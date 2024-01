For the first time in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Paris 2024 Torch Relays will feature the innovation of being conducted by teams to symbolize the energy of sports and teamwork.





The Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris will be remembered for various reasons. From the anticipated opening celebration with the largest number of people enjoying it alongside participating athletes, held for the first time outside of a closed stadium, to the formation of teams of 24 individuals who will carry the torch in both the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, Thomas Bach, President of IOC and former sprinter Usain Bolt hold the Olympic torch during a Pre-Olympic tour. GETTY IMAGES





Each team will consist of 24 individuals, including champions, athletes, volunteers, referees, coaches, and many others associated with the 34 Olympic and Paralympic federations whose sports are part of the Summer Games program. Additionally, the Tahiti Surf Federation (which will host the Surf events) will be represented. A total of 69 team relays will take place during the Olympic Torch Relay. Each day of the Torch Relay will feature one or two team relays, embodying the individuals who participate in and live for sports. The goal is also to raise awareness about Paralympic sports.

For the Paralympic Torch Relay, six teams will be organized with the support of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee, each based on themes related to the Paralympic Movement.

Torch bearers carry the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch during a relay in Hiroshima (Japan). GETTY IMAGES





During each team relay, the public will be invited to share moments of camaraderie, emotion, and sportsmanship, experiencing the values of sharing and teamwork cherished by the world of sports and the Games. Team relays in the Paris 2024 Torch Relays will take place in various spectacular locations.

Among the sites and individuals participating in the relays, Sisteron's Rock will become a new stage for the Climbing Federation, Compiègne Castle Park a perfect venue for Archery Federation archers, and the streets of Troyes and Bagnolet outdoor dance floors. The fencing relay team at Lascaux IV and the spectacle of golfers in Guyancourt also promise to be remarkable.

Bearers Diego Scofano (L) holds the Olympic Torch of Rio 2016 Olympic Games during a torch relay with Giuseppe Pellegrino atop the Sugarloaf. GETTY IMAGES





Each team relay will take place in a spectacular location, such as Mount Saint-Michel for cycling. Omaha Beach will set the stage for the equestrian team relay, while Les Sables-d'Olonne and Gruissan will be ready to host the sailing team relays. The surfing team relay is expected to be grandiose, with the first team relay in Biarritz on the French Basque coast, a second in La Torche in Finistère de Bretagne, and a third organized by the Tahitian Surf Federation on the Teahupo'o Beach in French Polynesia.





Team Relay Captains

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee revealed some of the team relay captains, including Guillaume Martin (winner of the mountain classification in the 2021 Vuelta a España), Manuéla Montebrun (bronze medalist in hammer throw at Beijing 2008), Laura Flessel (two-time Olympic fencing champion in Atlanta 1996), Laurent Tillie (coach of the gold medal-winning volleyball team at Tokyo 2020), and Charline Picon (Olympic champion in RS:X at Rio 2016).

Paralympians pass the torch on its final relay before the lighting of the Olympic Flame during the opening ceremony for the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games. GETTY IMAGES





Paralympic Torch Relay Teams:

A relay of "Paralympic Movement volunteers," composed of iconic volunteers from the Paralympic federation.

A relay of "Young Para-athletes" formed by emerging stars from the French Paralympic team.

Two relays of "Paralympic athletes" to honor their sporting achievements.

A relay of "Innovative Actions," highlighting individuals and organizations proposing and developing innovative actions, such as programs undertaken or supported by CPSF (Impact 2024), supporting projects leveraging sports to generate social impact.

A relay of "Associations and Caregivers" formed by people supporting individuals with disabilities in their environment and those working in associations to develop their rights.