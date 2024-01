Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars has been suspended for two years by an independent tribunal for inappropriate behaviour towards women during his time at Ajax. The Dutch Football Association has asked FIFA to extend the punishment worldwide.

Marc Overmars, a former Netherlands international and prominent winger for big clubs such as Barcelona and Arsenal, will not be able to hold a professional football position because as a result of the FIFA sanction, reports NRC.

The former football star, who later became a coach after retiring, was punished for inappropriate behaviour towards women at Dutch club Ajax. Overmars misbehaved by sending messages and videos to female members of the Dutch club without their consent. The case was referred to the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

The KNVB banned Overmars from holding any position or employment related to football for two years. The national association then asked FIFA to extend the sanction to a global level, and now the world football's governing body has decided to ban the former player for at least one year.

Overmars had already left his post at Ajax after admitting to "unacceptable" behaviour in the form of the sending of explicit videos to female members of staff at the Dutch club.

He then joined Belgian club Antwerp. He was also forced to leave the club after the matter came to light. The former footballer has not made any statements to the local media on the matter and has the option of appealing against the sanction imposed by FIFA if he deems it appropriate to do so.

Overmars was the sporting director of Royal Antwerp FC. He joined the club after leaving Ajax and Antwerp. His early talent led him to become a professional player at an early age. His time at Ajax was pivotal in his career.

He won every title with the legendary Dutch club, most notably the UEFA Champions League in 1995. At the height of his career, Overmars was one of the legends of the game.

Johan Cruyff, wanted to sign him when he was in charge of FC Barcelona, but an early knee injury prevented him from joining the move to the Spanish giants. He then moved to Arsenal, where he became one of the most influential players in the club's history.

Finally, in 2000, he moved to Barcelona, where he was unable to maintain the consistency of previous years and knee problems eventually forced the Dutchman into retirement.

He embarked on a career as a coach and sporting director, playing in two World Cups and three European Championships with the Netherlands. FIFA, the same organisation that has just imposed a heavy sanction on him, voted him the best young player in 1994. in 1994.