The World Taekwondo Council held an Extraordinary meeting on December 10 in which they reinforced the federation’s commitment to sustained excellence in governance across the organisation, especially with regard to athletes.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue opened the meeting with a review of the outstanding achievements in 2023 - World Taekwondo's 50th anniversary - and looked forward to a successful Olympic and Paralympic year in 2024. The Council celebrated the importance of athletes' rights and responsibilities with the adoption of the IOC Athletes' Declaration, which was unanimously approved by the WT Athletes' Committee in November 2023. The Declaration will be central to World Taekwondo's continued focus on the importance of the athletes.

The Council heard about World Taekwondo's Global Mental Health Survey of Active Athletes, which was launched in October last year and is one of the key initiatives of the Health and Wellbeing focus area of the Sustainability Strategy, with the results and recommendations to be published in 2024. The Council approved World Taekwondo's Risk Management Policy and the creation of a Global Integrity Unit tasked with conducting risk assessments to develop an integrity framework across World Taekwondo's continental federations to raise awareness and monitor and enforce integrity practices in line with the IOC's approach to integrity in sport.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue. WORLD TAEKWONDO

The Council received reports on the fifth edition of the ASOIF Governance Review and World Taekwondo's ambition to improve its governance practices. This governance review exercise included 12 new and 17 revised questions, and World Taekwondo is committed to achieving the highest possible standards of governance.

World Taekwondo President Choue said: "The purpose of today's meeting was to enhance our governance, especially concerning the ASOIF Governance Review. We are proud that we have significantly improved our level of governance, but we are committed to doing more. We are confident that the decisions taken by the Council will have a positive impact as we strive for sustained excellence in our governance and integrity."

The Council unanimously approved, with immediate effect, the participation of Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) in World Taekwondo recognised competitions, as long as the athletes have already been declared eligible at World Taekwondo promoted competitions in line with IOC recommendations.

World Taekwondo had previously not allowed AIN athletes to compete in World Taekwondo recognised competitions due to the complexity of the eligibility verification process, which requires a very strict process and funding. However, the Council agreed that AIN athletes who have already met the eligibility criteria to compete in promoted competitions should therefore be allowed to compete in recognised competitions as well.

The Council will meet again in an extraordinary session on 12 May in Muju on the occasion of the joint training camp for coaches and referees for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.