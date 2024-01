Excitement is building ahead of the highly anticipated second edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 2), scheduled on 19 January at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card features an exciting rematch between Ali Monfaradi and Talison in the cage.

The upcoming bout marks the long-awaited rematch between Bahraini sensation Ali Monfaradi and Brazilian Talison Costa, who reignite their rivalry after a hard-fought encounter in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Master 1 Division final last November. With the stakes at their highest, both athletes are driven by an intense desire to emerge triumphant within the unique ADXC ruleset.

"I may have won our last meeting and be the current World Champion in our division, but make no mistake, because Talison is a very capable athlete and this is a very different ruleset. Our previous matches were based on strategy and tactics. In the ADXC ruleset, we will see a completely different match where we will both take more risks, and I have been preparing myself tirelessly in my training camp," said Monfaradi.

The aggressive Talison Costa expressed his confidence in the ADXC rules, which play to his strengths. "I have had 13 MMA fights under my belt and I'm used to pushing my opponents against the cage. Doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the cage is a little different. Because of my familiarity with it, I think it will give me a slight advantage in the takedown game. But since it's a jiu-jitsu fight, anything can happen. I hope to use that experience to my advantage."

Known for his strong half-guard play and quick transitions, Monfaradi outlined his plan to use these skills against Talison: "When we compete, we usually only show 5-10% of our technique. I wouldn't say I'm preparing specific techniques; it's more about refining my arsenal across a spectrum of possible positions," he stressed.

Costa emphasised his advantage on the takedown, while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of jiu-jitsu: "I fought Ali three times last season, winning twice and losing in the World Pro final. I believe that fighting at ADXC will be a special moment in my career, especially against a tough opponent who has my respect. I hope we can put on a show for the audience in the arena."

With the ADXC's dynamic three-round, three-minute format, Monfaradi delved into the mental preparation required, emphasising the need for athleticism and a severe training regime. Proudly representing the Middle East, he expressed his enthusiasm for showcasing his jiu-jitsu skills to inspire positive change through his performance.

"I want to play a progressive, aggressive, and flexible game, but athleticism is also very important. There's also the fact that you're often reset at the end of each round. It's still jiu-jitsu, but it requires a different kind of training camp, that's for sure," Monfaradi added.

Both fighters acknowledged the weight of pressure and expectation in this rematch. Monfaradi sees the ADXC as a pivotal point in his career where he will face a respected opponent, while Costa, brimming with confidence, taked this rematch as a significant milestone. He doesn't just want to win, he wants to wow the crowd with an unforgettable performance.

Monfaradi and Costa will take part in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2023-2024 - Tokyo Masters on 13 January, marking the event's return to Japan after five years. The duo could, potentially face each other in the competition, which is also seen as a precursor to the ADXC 2. In addition, Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Omar Al Suwaidi, and Manuel Ribamar, all part of the ADXC 2 fight card, will also be competing at the Tokyo event.