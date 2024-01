The World Cadet Champion was received by the Ivorian Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Ivory Coast Patrick Achi received the 2022 Cadet World Champion Kimi Lauren Ossin, MondialSport reports. One of the Taekwondo future stars had an incredible year winning gold medals in youth tournaments Slovenia Opena and Belgian Open in the 68 kg weight category and coming second in Croatia Open (+68 kg weight category).

Ossin had been previously received by the Minister of Sports Danho Paulin. The Prime Minister Patrick Achi congratulated the 14-year-old athlete for her remarkable performance throughout 2023.

Ossin was born in Turin (Italy) to Ivorian parents, and was twice crowned Italian champion in her category. In international competitions she represents Italy.