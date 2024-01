The foundation stone for a facility that will become a global benchmark was laid on 4 January. The project is a tripartite collaboration between the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics), GFH Financial Group (GFH) and the Bahrain Swimming Association. It will incorporate the latest technology and develop into a "prominent global sports centre".

A tripartite collaboration unfolded as the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics), GFH Financial Group (GFH) and the Bahrain Swimming Association laid the foundation stone for a new World Aquatics Federation Centre of Excellence at Bahrain University of Technology in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event, attended by local authorities, team members and athletes, took place on 4 January.

Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Vice President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, acknowledged that the construction of this modern facility brings Bahrain closer to becoming a reference point for aquatic sports. The Head of State expressed his congratulations and gratitude to the partners involved in this project, which he expects to become a "prominent global sports centre".

Mr Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain University of Technology, expressed pride in having been involved in this initiative. He highlighted its role in supporting and attracting the global aquatics community to Bahrain, meeting the needs of local athletes, students and the community. Alrayes underlined the commitment of the GFH and the Bahrain University of Technology to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a prominent regional centre for the development of talent, particularly in the field of sports.

The main beneficiaries of the new project will be athletes. The latest technology is available to them. WORLD AQUATICS

The shared desire is to continue to grow and develop, working to benefit the athletes themselves," he said. Alrayes expressed his gratitude for the choice of Bahrain University of Technology as a partner and location for this exceptional project, which will be one of the most advanced aquatic sports facilities in the world.

The center, which broke ground on January 4, is the first of its kind for the World Aquatics Federation in the Middle East, joining a network of existing centers in Antibes, France; Budapest, Hungary; Toronto, Canada; Davie, Florida, USA; Phuket, Thailand; and Gold Coast, Australia. The latest developments will be on show and the facility will provide high performance athletes with the latest in training, backed up by the latest in sports science.

The project will include two swimming pools, one measuring 50 metres and the other dedicated to diving with a depth of 5 metres, both of which will be built to Olympic specifications. With the construction of 1,000-seat grandstands for future competitions, the public will also play an important role. Various ancillary elements such as comfortable accommodation, restaurants and shops will foster a sense of community for those fortunate enough to live and train here. It will be transformed into a miniature city of its own.

Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa highlighted the International Centre of Excellence's enormous potential to host swimmers from Bahrain and abroad. He highlighted the important genesis of the project, making it one of the most successful collaborations with the private sector in the field of sports. He did not forget the commitment of the Olympic Committee to strengthen the partnership with the International Water Sports Federation, in collaboration with the GF Group, with the aim of positioning Bahrain as a hub and reference for various water sports.

Dr Hussein Al Musallam, President of the World Aquatics Federation, described the Centre of Excellence as a project that will raise athlete standards and position Bahrain as an ideal destination for aquatics events. WORLD AQUATICS

Dr Hussein Al Musallam, President of the World Aquatics Federation, said: "With today's groundbreaking, we, together with our partners, are laying a solid foundation for the future of aquatics in the Middle East. By establishing a regional presence in Bahrain and launching this Centre of Excellence, we will significantly improve the way we serve competitors around the world. At the same time, we will be preparing the new generation of aquatics stars and elite coaches. This modern and advanced center will not only enhance the capabilities of competitors, but will also cement Bahrain's position as an ideal and prestigious destination for hosting international aquatic events".