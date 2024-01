The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine awarded the best Ukrainian athletes in a challenging context due to the ongoing war with Russia. High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was named the best athlete of 2023 in a country that proudly boasts 51 athletes qualified for Paris.





In a statement published on the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine's own website, the governing body of Ukrainian sports since its founding in 1993 and recognized by the IOC, selected its best athletes and coaches of the year. Ukrainian swimmer Oleksandr Zheltiakov was named the best young athlete, and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was named the best athlete. Mahuchikh, who became the world champion and secured gold at the third European Athletics Games in her specialty, high jump, successfully defended her title in the Diamond League and won gold at the European Indoor Championships. In recognition of her success, Mahuchikh's personal coach, Tetiana Stepanova, was awarded Coach of the Year.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine competes in the Women's High Jump Final during day nine of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. GETTY IMAGES





As for the emerging star, the Best Young Athlete of the Year was awarded to 18-year-old swimmer Oleksandr Zheltyakov, who has already made a significant mark in the world of global swimming. Zheltyakov is a two-time junior world and European champion and has secured his spot in the Olympic Games in the 100m and 200m backstroke events. He has won a total of 3 medals (1 silver) at the World Junior Swimming Championships and 9 medals (2 golds, 5 silvers, and 2 bronzes) at the European Junior Championships, as stated on the official World Aquatics website. His personal coach, Oleksandr Kulik, was recognized as the Best Coach of Young Athletes of the year for his role in refining Zheltyakov's skills and guiding him to international recognition.

The top Ukrainians of 2023, Oleksandr Zheltiakov as the emerging young star, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh as the best athlete of the year. NOC-UKR





Additionally, the Athletics Federation of Ukraine and the Central Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also acknowledged for their contributions to athlete preparation, particularly that of athlete Mahuchikh, for her outstanding performances.

⚡️Сьогодні рівно 200 днів до старту XXXIII літніх Олімпійських ігор! Нагадаємо, що найпрестижніший мультиспортивний форум чотириріччя відбудеться 26 липня - 11 серпня 2024 року у столиці Франції🇫🇷



Станом на зараз Україна🇺🇦 має вже 51 олімпійську ліцензію у Парижі-2024.



📷IOC pic.twitter.com/cmv2AdKofc — НОК України (@OlympicUA) January 8, 2024





Furthermore, with 200 days remaining until the start of the 33rd Olympic Games in the modern era, Ukraine has already secured 51 athletes for the most impressive multisport event on the global stage. In a country with approximately 6 million refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and a war that has persisted for almost two years, this significant number of athletes set to participate in the summer games from 26 July in the French capital is a remarkable achievement.