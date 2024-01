The Ethiopian Olympic Committee (EOC) has begun preparations for the Olympic year with the goal of surpassing the four medals won at the last Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Under the leadership of Ashebir Woldegiorgis, the Ethiopian Olympic Committee (EOC) has begun its preparations for the Olympic year to reach the best possible form for Paris 2024, scheduled to begin on Friday 26 July 2024. The event will take place in the French capital and other cities in Europe's second largest economy.

Aware of the importance of the Games, the EOC has embarked on a series of activities aimed at surpassing the gold, silver, and two bronze medals won three years ago at the Tokyo 2020 Games (held in 2021 due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown).

Ethiopia is a country located in the Horn of Africa in the eastern part of the continent, with a population of over 120 million. It has participated in the Olympic Games since Melbourne in 1956 and has won a total of 58 medals (23 gold, 12 silver and 23 bronze), all in its main specialities, long-distance running and the marathon in athletics.

Ashebir Woldegiorgis, President of the Ethiopian Olympic Committee. EOC

Ashebir Woldegiorgis, President of the Ethiopian Olympic Committee, gave an opening speech outlining the committee's plans. He emphasised the importance of organising the Olympic Torch Relay Programme in different regions before the start of the Games to promote activities, determine the starting point of the relay, and seek valuable contributions for subsequent programmes.

Ashebir also revealed the creation of several national exclusively committees dedicated to the Paris 2023 Olympic Games. Each committee has been entrusted with specific responsibilities, as revealed during the explanatory roundtable. The need for Ethiopian athletes and experts to have sufficient training time and suitable conditions to achieve sporting success was highlighted.

In this regard, an alliance has been formed with the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) to support Ethiopians at home and abroad, and with the Ethiopian Embassy to diligently advance these preparations. A number of committees have been set up, covering various areas such as fundraising, travel and logistics, registration and accreditation, cultural and technical affairs, and public relations.

In terms of competition and using the Olympic year to promote their country's sport, the EOC plans to participate in pre-Olympic activities in all regions and municipalities. This will include an Olympic torch relay to generate funds, boost athletes' morale, and gain unwavering community support, as well as a fair and transparent selection process for athletes and coaches, which has not always been clear in the African country.

Gudaf Tsegay won bronze in the 5000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. GETTY IMAGES

A budget of over 213 million Birr (approximately €3,480,671.31) has been allocated to cover the entire duration of the preparations, with the aim of surpassing the performance of the Ethiopian athletes at the last Games in Japan.

At the last Games in the Japanese capital in 2021, Selemon Barega won gold in the men's 10,000m, Lamecha Girma took silver in the 3,000m, while women's bronze went to Letesenbet Gidey in the 10,000m and Gudaf Tsegay in the 5,000m.

As for the Olympic torch relay, it is scheduled to begin in the Tigray region on 27 January and culminate in a spectacular closing ceremony in the capital, Addis Ababa, on 15 July 2024, days before the start of the 33rd Olympic Games of the modern era.