Mohammad Abid Qadri Gillani will be the new president of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). He was elected on an interim basis at an emergency meeting last Sunday. Abid, who was previously president of the Pakistan Handball Federation, will take over the reins. Abid Quadri Galiani's selection follows the recent resignation of retired Lieutenant General Syed Arif Hasan, confirming indications that the president had already decided to step down in 2023.

"The resignation of Lt. Gen. Syed Arif Hasan, President of the POA, received in his letter dated 28 December 2023, was considered and deliberated upon by the committee. The resignation was accepted with 23 votes out of the 25 members present (14 in person and 11 via Zoom) with effect from 1st January 2024 and referred to the General Council for ratification as per the POA Constitution," said a statement issued by the committee and carried by all local media. The meeting at which Abid Qadri was elected was attended by 25 members and chaired by Syed Aqil Shah, senior vice-president of the POA.

Aqil Shah objected to Abid Qadri's appointment, saying he should be the interim president until the General Council elects a new president, as he is the senior vice-president of the POA, The International The News reported. "I have the right to be elected as the interim president of the POA," he said However, Abid Qadry's candidacy was approved by the committee.

The statement, which was made official on January 1 and posted on the POA website, also acknowledged the work and efforts of Syed Arif Hasan: "The Executive Committee expressed its deep gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication in steering the Pakistan Olympic Movement at the national and international levels during challenging times.

After 19 years, Syed Arif Hasan stepped down as president of the POA. GETTY IMAGES

"His leadership and vision have been instrumental in the success and growth of the movement. His tenure has been marked by significant achievements and milestones that reflect his deep commitment to excellence and his ability to inspire and unite athletes, coaches, volunteers and officials alike for Olympism. Syed Arif Hasan's legacy is evident in the tangible achievements and the strengthened spirit of Olympism and unity that he has fostered within the Olympic community of Pakistan. The Committee has decided to give him a grand farewell on his return from the USA in recognition of his outstanding contribution", the note concluded.

Abid is now in the midst of an interim mandate, during which his management will be reviewed by the authorities in order to assess the previous and current administration until his election is ratified in the last quarter of the year. In the meantime, he will lead the organisation in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and, of course, during the Games themselves, which will be Pakistan's 20th appearance at the Summer Games.